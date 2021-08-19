Arts

Four moms, one wedding and lots of family drama at The Pear

World premiere of 'Mothers of the Bride' kicks off Pear Theatre's 20th anniversary season

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Francheska Loy plays bride-to-be Hannah, center, who gets more help than she can handle in wedding planning from the mothers in her life, including her mom, Kristy, played by Kim Seipel, left, and stepmom Beth, played by Sandy Sodos, right. Courtesy Mario Ramirez/Pear Theatre

Some weddings are planned to be small and grow into a larger production. Likewise, Meghan Maugeri's play, "Mothers of the Bride," which began life as a 12-minute short play, will now have its world premiere as a full-length show, opening the Pear Theatre's 20th anniversary season on Aug. 20.

But even in its shorter incarnation, at the heart of this comedy was always one of the biggest productions there is: planning a wedding.

"Mothers of the Bride" tells of bride-to-be Hannah, who must juggle the feelings and opinions of her mother, stepmother, mother-in-law-to-be and stepmother-in-law-to-be during one of the most famously fraught tasks in wedding planning: choosing a wedding dress.

"Mothers of the Bride" debuted in 2019 as part of the "Pear Slices" annual short play festival at Pear Theatre, where Maugeri is a member of the Pear Playwrights Guild, according to the Pear's website. The play was developed into a longer piece with input from other guild members and audiences when it was presented as a staged reading during the Pear's Fresh Produce event showcasing new plays in development.

Audiences will have a choice in how to watch the show, which will be presented as a hybrid, with both in-person or virtual options.

"Mothers of the Bride" runs through Sept. 12 live at the Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View and streaming digitally. Tickets are $42 in person and $35 streaming. For more information, visit thepear.org.

