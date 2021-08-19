Developer calls Mountain View's vision for the North Bayshore Gateway site 'fatally flawed'

A critical part of Mountain View's plans for transforming North Bayshore into an urban, mixed-use center may be in limbo, with one of the key developers calling the city's vision both financially infeasible and completely unrealistic.
City officials on Tuesday revealed ambitious plans for the so-called Gateway site -- nearly 30 acres located just north of Highway 101 -- that densely packs housing, offices, retail, fitness and entertainment services all in one spot. Housing must be included, with the plan requiring between 1,200 and 2,800 homes across residential buildings that could tower up to 15 stories tall.
But the Gateway Master Plan hinges on the two property owners in the area, Google and SyWest, agreeing on that vision and turning the plans into a reality, and so far that partnership looks precarious at best. Google was quick to support the master plan, while SyWest slammed the proposal as financial infeasible to the point of being "fatally flawed," criticizing it as an aspirational document with standards that are destined for failure.
"We are dismayed to see the City essentially 'force' their conclusion to this process without actual buy-in and support of the property owners most directly affected by this plan," SyWest President Bill Vierra said in a letter to the city. "We believe our input has been largely dismissed and must oppose this master plan in its current form."
Disputes over how to develop the property have gone on for more than four years now, with Google and SyWest failing to come to an agreement on the Gateway site in 2019. With the two companies apparently at an impasse, the City Council stepped in and sought to create the city's own master plan that both developers could hopefully live with.
The resulting plan includes up to 300,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and hospitality and up to 500,000 square feet of office space. Development will be metered by housing construction at the Gateway site, with a strict requirement that at least 500 units be built and ready for occupancy before any offices open.
But any talk on the nuts and bolts of the master plan was overshadowed at the Aug. 18 Environmental Planning Commission meeting by SyWest's letter, with commission members wondering whether the plan has any chance of coming to fruition. SyWest owns about 16 acres of the Gateway property, and insists that the city's "lofty" expectations don't pencil out, particularly after COVID-19.
"No one can honestly assume that unanchored small retail and restaurant density nearing 100,000 square feet that must line street fronts is, or ever will be again, 'feasible' in a post-COVID world," Vierra wrote in the letter.
It's unclear exactly what SyWest wants. At the meeting, Vierra told commission members that office development is the most lucrative option in North Bayshore and can be used to offset the high cost of building housing and retail space. But SyWest has yet to formally submit a proposal for its 16-acre piece of the Gateway site and has not requested office development rights, leaving it an open question what the company thinks would work instead of the master plan.
In areas like North Bayshore and East Whisman that have been marked for rapid redevelopment, city planners have acknowledged that offices can be used as an incentive in order to get more housing and retail services built, in some cases mandating that office and housing developers work together to make housing financially feasible.
About 250,000 square feet of office development allowed in North Bayshore remains unallocated, and the city could award it to SyWest as a way to balance out the cost of building out the Gateway Master Plan, said Senior City Planner Martin Alkire.
"That could become part of the equation, perhaps as some currency or more attractive amount of office square footage that can help make a larger development more feasible," Alkire said.
Commission member Bill Cranston said he supported the city's vision for the Gateway site, but said the city ought to go back and do a financial analysis to investigate whether SyWest's claims are true. It's possible that the company's complaints are unfounded, he said, but at this point it's hard to know whether the commission is backing a plan that has no chance of being built.
"That's my biggest concern. It may be a nice vision but it seems unlikely to move ahead at this point," he said.
Commission member Preeti Hehmeyer said she was fine with having the city take another look at the feasibility of the master plan, but that the city's priorities may be off track. Mountain View should draft a vision that the community wants to see in North Bayshore, rather than tinker with it until developers feel that they can make a sufficient profit.
"I'm not sure that this is the role of the city, to make sure that it's economically viable for a developer," she said. "We should plan for what we want."
The commission voted 5-0 to recommend the City Council approve the master plan, and that city staff should provide the council with a detailed financial feasibility analysis to be considered alongside the adoption of the plan.
Comments
Registered user
Willowgate
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
If a developer can't make a profit, why would they agree to build it?
Registered user
Monta Loma
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
With so many companies allowing or mandating that employees work remotely, and closing some of their office buildings, does it make sense to be planning to build more office space?
Registered user
Monta Loma
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
15 stories on bay mud?
8-15' above present sea level?
How much open space for 3000 to 8000 people living there? Dimensions?
Registered user
Jackson Park
14 minutes ago
Registered user
14 minutes ago
Once again, meddling by the MV planning will derail developers from building. It’s really no wonder MV is so far behind in building housing. The city’s involvement should be to set zoning and height restrictions. That’s it.