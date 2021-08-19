Developer calls Mountain View's vision for the North Bayshore Gateway site 'fatally flawed'

Disputes over how to develop the property have gone on for more than four years now, with Google and SyWest failing to come to an agreement on the Gateway site in 2019. With the two companies apparently at an impasse, the City Council stepped in and sought to create the city's own master plan that both developers could hopefully live with.

"We are dismayed to see the City essentially 'force' their conclusion to this process without actual buy-in and support of the property owners most directly affected by this plan," SyWest President Bill Vierra said in a letter to the city. "We believe our input has been largely dismissed and must oppose this master plan in its current form."

But the Gateway Master Plan hinges on the two property owners in the area, Google and SyWest, agreeing on that vision and turning the plans into a reality, and so far that partnership looks precarious at best. Google was quick to support the master plan, while SyWest slammed the proposal as financial infeasible to the point of being "fatally flawed," criticizing it as an aspirational document with standards that are destined for failure.

City officials on Tuesday revealed ambitious plans for the so-called Gateway site -- nearly 30 acres located just north of Highway 101 -- that densely packs housing, offices, retail, fitness and entertainment services all in one spot. Housing must be included, with the plan requiring between 1,200 and 2,800 homes across residential buildings that could tower up to 15 stories tall.

In areas like North Bayshore and East Whisman that have been marked for rapid redevelopment, city planners have acknowledged that offices can be used as an incentive in order to get more housing and retail services built, in some cases mandating that office and housing developers work together to make housing financially feasible.

It's unclear exactly what SyWest wants. At the meeting, Vierra told commission members that office development is the most lucrative option in North Bayshore and can be used to offset the high cost of building housing and retail space. But SyWest has yet to formally submit a proposal for its 16-acre piece of the Gateway site and has not requested office development rights, leaving it an open question what the company thinks would work instead of the master plan.

"No one can honestly assume that unanchored small retail and restaurant density nearing 100,000 square feet that must line street fronts is, or ever will be again, 'feasible' in a post-COVID world," Vierra wrote in the letter.

But any talk on the nuts and bolts of the master plan was overshadowed at the Aug. 18 Environmental Planning Commission meeting by SyWest's letter, with commission members wondering whether the plan has any chance of coming to fruition. SyWest owns about 16 acres of the Gateway property, and insists that the city's "lofty" expectations don't pencil out, particularly after COVID-19.

The resulting plan includes up to 300,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and hospitality and up to 500,000 square feet of office space. Development will be metered by housing construction at the Gateway site, with a strict requirement that at least 500 units be built and ready for occupancy before any offices open.

Commission member Preeti Hehmeyer said she was fine with having the city take another look at the feasibility of the master plan, but that the city's priorities may be off track. Mountain View should draft a vision that the community wants to see in North Bayshore, rather than tinker with it until developers feel that they can make a sufficient profit.

Commission member Bill Cranston said he supported the city's vision for the Gateway site, but said the city ought to go back and do a financial analysis to investigate whether SyWest's claims are true. It's possible that the company's complaints are unfounded, he said, but at this point it's hard to know whether the commission is backing a plan that has no chance of being built.

"That could become part of the equation, perhaps as some currency or more attractive amount of office square footage that can help make a larger development more feasible," Alkire said.

About 250,000 square feet of office development allowed in North Bayshore remains unallocated, and the city could award it to SyWest as a way to balance out the cost of building out the Gateway Master Plan, said Senior City Planner Martin Alkire.

The commission voted 5-0 to recommend the City Council approve the master plan, and that city staff should provide the council with a detailed financial feasibility analysis to be considered alongside the adoption of the plan.

"I'm not sure that this is the role of the city, to make sure that it's economically viable for a developer," she said. "We should plan for what we want."

Developer calls Mountain View's vision for the North Bayshore Gateway site 'fatally flawed'

A keystone project hinges on cooperation from SyWest, but the company says the city's plans don't pencil out