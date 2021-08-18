Mountain View woman arraigned on murder charges after allegedly killing newborn child

A 31-year-old Mountain View woman is facing murder charges after an investigation concluded she had killed her baby shortly after giving birth and reportedly discarded the body prior to the arrival of first responders.

Jenifer Tupper was arraigned last week on one count of murder and one count of assault on a child causing great bodily injury resulting in death. Both charges carry a sentence of up to life in prison. The case marks Mountain View's first murder case since 2017.

Police and fire crews received an emergency call regarding the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. The caller, described as a friend, said Tupper had given birth to a stillborn child and needed help. But she was also told by Tupper not to call 911 or an ambulance, according to a declaration by the police department.

Emergency responders found Tupper bleeding outside of an RV, where she had given birth, on the 2000 block of Leghorn Street, but she reportedly denied that there was a baby for over 15 minutes, police said. She eventually disclosed the location of the child's body, which was outside and wrapped in a sweater and a towel inside two clear plastic trash bags.

Officers concluded that the birth took place inside the RV, and that no one was present during the birth or prior to police arriving.