News

Air quality advisory extended through Friday

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 18, 2021, 2:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A smoky sky over the Santa Cruz Mountains photographed from Portola Valley on Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory through Friday because of smoke persisting in the region from wildfires further north in California.

The smoke has caused worse air quality than last week, when the air district also issued advisories, but it is not expected to exceed federal standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert.

The air district recommends anyone who smells smoke to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate so outside air doesn't come inside their building or vehicle.

People can follow the latest air quality readings in the region at baaqmd.gov/highs.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Air quality advisory extended through Friday

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 18, 2021, 2:54 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory through Friday because of smoke persisting in the region from wildfires further north in California.

The smoke has caused worse air quality than last week, when the air district also issued advisories, but it is not expected to exceed federal standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert.

The air district recommends anyone who smells smoke to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate so outside air doesn't come inside their building or vehicle.

People can follow the latest air quality readings in the region at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.