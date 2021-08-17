Santa Clara County offering grants to reimburse small businesses for COVID safety measures

Santa Clara County, the Silicon Valley Small Business Development Center and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Silicon Valley have launched a grant program to reimburse small businesses that have implemented COVID-19 safety measures.

The Small Business Grant Program for COVID-19 Protective Measures will issue grants of up to $5,000 to businesses seeking to offset the costs of providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated or tested, constructing outdoor dining and service areas, upgrading air filtration systems and more.

The county is funding the grant program, which will make more than $500,000 in total grants available in its first phase, by using fees levied against businesses that have violated local public health orders since the pandemic began.

"There's no better way to use the money collected from the businesses that violated the public health orders than to reinvest that money in the small businesses most impacted by the pandemic that did their part to protect their workers, customers and communities," county Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said in a statement.

Small businesses are eligible for a grant if they have not been fined for violating a public health order and if they properly submitted social distancing protocols, confirm their employees' vaccination status and comply with public health orders until the pandemic is officially over.