Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for vulnerable groups in Santa Clara County

FDA authorizes additional doses for emergency use

by Olivia Wynkoop / Bay City News Foundation

Yvonne Guereca, a pharmacy technician at El Camino Hospital, dilutes each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with an injection of 0.9% sodium chloride. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

Transplant recipients, cancer patients and people with immunodeficiencies can receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Santa Clara County as of Saturday.

The decision follows the Food and Drug Administration's recent emergency use authorization for additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People with diabetes, heart disease or the elderly are not authorized by the FDA to receive a third dose unless they have additional conditions that weakens their immune system "to the same extent as someone who had a solid organ transplant," states a press release by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The county recommends anyone who is unsure if they fall under the eligible category to consult with a medical professional.

About 2.7% of the U.S. population is considered immunocompromised, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In these populations, infection rates are higher than healthy populations, and they're more likely to have a severe case of COVID-19.

"We have vulnerable immunocompromised populations who are again at risk because of the rapid spread and high transmissibility of the delta variant," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. "For those, a third dose of vaccine offers a substantial additional layer of protection from infection and serious illness."

The new expansion does not extend to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and recipients must have had their vaccination series 28 days before the third dose. The booster shot must match up with the recipient's initial vaccine series.

All county vaccination sites are available to administer the third dose starting Aug. 14, and mobile sites will follow suit by mid-week next week. Appointments can be scheduled at sccfreevax.org.

