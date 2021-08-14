News

City Council meetings to remain virtual through at least September

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 14, 2021, 9:39 am 0
Mountain View plans to continue holding meetings of the City Council and city advisory panels virtually through September 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

Mountain View officials announced Friday that City Council meetings and city advisory panels will hold their meetings virtually through September as a precaution amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases involving the more-contagious delta variant in the region.

The City Council began holding virtual meetings in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic and is currently on recess, with its next meeting scheduled for Aug. 24. The city says it plans on resuming in-person meetings in October and is also exploring a hybrid format for people to attend the meetings in person at council chambers on Castro Street or via Zoom.

"We are putting the community first," Mayor Ellen Kamei said in a news release. "Our return to in-person meetings is about supporting the health and safety of our residents and city staff. COVID isn't putting the brakes on our efforts to build a community for all. Holding meetings virtually has enabled more individuals to participate in their local government in ways they hadn't done so before."

The meetings can be watched online at MountainView.legistar.com, the city's YouTube channel or on Mountain View City Television, Comcast channel 26.

More information on Mountain View's COVID-related reopening plans can be found at MountainView.gov/Reopening.



