'Very happy, very nervous': Mountain View Whisman parents send kids back to school

Chung said in an interview that she wants her child to be back in class so that he can make more friends. She also wonders how well the health protocols — which are more stringent than some surrounding districts but looser than the previous academic year's — will hold up against the new variant. Chung's son was in the classroom of a student who tested positive for COVID-19 in late April .

Many parents can agree the return to in-person class is a welcome change, since it gives everyone the opportunity to be in class and socialize. But in light of the highly contagious delta variant, having students back together in classrooms is simultaneously a point of concern for others.

This academic year, students will be learning alongside more of their classmates than during the spring semester, when the district reopened schools in March and was limited to 16:1 student-teacher ratios and 6-foot distancing requirements. Some students received a staggered weekly schedule with two days of in-person class and two days of remote learning.

More than 4,600 students arrived on campuses across the Mountain View Whisman School District for in-person learning on Wednesday morning. And while a small minority of families elected not to make the return, at Landels Elementary School, one of 11 schools in the district, parents expressed a mix of relief, excitement and some anxiety about sending their children back to school.

And beyond worries about the pandemic, there were the usual first-day concerns parents have, especially for those with kids new to elementary school.

Even as COVID-19 continues to loom, the first day of school at Landels Elementary still saw many happy reunions between parents and warm goodbye hugs as moms and dads watched their children vanish into school. Due to safety concerns, the district barred members of the public, including parents and media, from entering the school grounds.

"I'm worried about having more students on campus," she said. "We don't know how (the precautions) are going to work with the new variant and with more kids on the site."

"School is best done when a teacher is in front of a student. ... In addition to health and safety, we’ll be focusing on filling in learning gaps, addressing students’ social-emotional learning and making sure everyone is a welcome part of our community," he wrote.

At the district level, one of the focuses for Mountain View Whisman schools will be making up for learning loss during the months of remote instruction, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said in a statement.

Outside another entrance, Madel Daluddung was crouched down to comfort her crying son, who is entering kindergarten. It was the first time he's going to school in America after being in the Philippines with his grandparents for two years, Daluddung said. Her son was experiencing a bit of first-time jitters and separation anxiety.

Vladimir Yakunin and Inessa Roman walked to school to see their 5-year-old son off to his first day of kindergarten. Roman said she was mostly nervous about how well her son will acclimate to the new environment since English is not his first language. At home, her son speaks Russian, she said.

The end of distance learning does come with a few losses. When her son was at home, Chung had a better picture of the curriculum and could make sure he was doing his work. But for Weltman-Fahs, not having to carry out constant "mom enforcement" comes with a gain.

"The delta variant is certainly really concerning, but even those things were not compelling enough to keep my daughter home for yet another year," she said.

In an ideal world, Weltman-Fahs said, her child would have gotten vaccinated before the first day of school. But overall, she was excited to bring her daughter back to the classroom after an absence of over a year.

Parents of elementary school-aged children are all too aware that their kids still can't get vaccinated, making the more contagious delta variant pose an unclear risk.

The district is starting the year with a lower enrollment of 4,622 students compared to 5,082 students in 2019-20. Shelly Hausman, district public information officer, said that enrollment numbers are always lower at the start of the year and that more accurate enrollment comparisons between years can be made a month or later.

Chung recalled that it was difficult for her son to make new friends remotely, and that some of his old friends had left the district and the state since then.

Students will also be meeting some of their peers for the first time after months of remote learning and canceled play dates. Weltman-Fahs and Chung both said they imagine it'll take some adjustment for their kids to be back in a class of more than 14 students.

For Maya Weltman-Fahs, one challenge will be getting her second grade daughter out of bed, dressed and out the door in time for the 8:15 a.m. bell at Landels. There were times during distance learning when her daughter signed on to Zoom still in her pajamas, Weltman-Fahs said.

'Very happy, very nervous': Mountain View Whisman parents send kids back to school

Thousands of district students come back to campus with looser distancing requirements and larger classroom ratios