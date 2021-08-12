Student COVID-19 case reported at Vargas Elementary on the first day of school

Three people in the Mountain View Whisman School District have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this week, including one student who tested positive on Wednesday, the first day of school, according to district officials.

The district's case-tracking dashboard shows one student at Vargas Elementary School tested positive, along with one staff member at Graham Middle School and one staff member in the district office. No students or staff in close contact with the positive cases have been asked to quarantine.

The family of the student who tested positive at Vargas got the test results after school let out on Aug. 12, and notified the school right away, said district spokeswoman Shelly Hausman. The district sent notification letters to each family with kids in the class.

Unlike in the spring, when large groups of students had to quarantine and revert to distance learning, the rules have changed significantly this school year. Students who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they were wearing a mask, stay asymptomatic and get tested twice within the following 10 days.

The district defines close contact as anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of the infected person in an indoor setting. Those who come in close contact with someone who tests positive may not have to quarantine from school, but will still have to abstain from on-campus extracurricular activities.