'Like Birds of a Feather': Community artists make Palo Alto-themed birdhouses

Palo Alto is filled with homes and commercial buildings representing a variety of iconic architectural styles, from Midcentury Modern to Mission Revival. Local woodworker and Cubberley Artist Studio Program participant Darryl Dieckman has turned an interest in architecture into a playful art project for the community.

The "Like Birds of a Feather, we are in this Together" exhibition — on view through Aug. 31 at Town and Country Village (suite 20, next to Howard's Shoes for Children) and at the Mitchell Park Library starting next week — showcases more than 35 Palo Alto-themed birdhouses created at free family workshops led by Dieckman at Cubberley Community Center and virtually via the Palo Alto Library.

Most of the birdhouse creators, Dieckman noted, are between the ages of 7 and 12. The birdhouse-building workshops offered participants the chance "to re-engage with their neighbors as the community emerged from isolation and began to re-learn the art of flying in a post-pandemic world," according to the project's website.

The project was supported by the Palo Alto Public Art Program's Artlift Microgrant project.

More information is available at like-birds-of-a-feather.com.