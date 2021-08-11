East Palo Alto man faces attempted murder charges following April drive-by shooting in Mountain View

An East Palo Alto man is facing multiple counts of attempted murder in connection to an April roadway shooting in Mountain View, during which he allegedly sprayed bullets into the side of a pickup truck and injured two teenagers.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Dasein Lavese, is being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail with a bail set at $2 million, with a plea hearing scheduled next month. Court documents show the unusually high bail is due to public safety concerns.

One of the victims told police that he was driving east on El Camino Real toward El Camino Hospital to pick up his father, whom he had dropped off at the hospital earlier that afternoon with COVID-19 symptoms, according to court documents. He told officers that while on the road, he swerved to avoid a bicyclist and may have gotten too close to the suspect, who was driving nearby.

The victim said the other driver began "cussing" him out and the two exchanged words, and that the driver eventually pulled out a gun and shot at the vehicle, striking two of the passengers. The victim said he peeled off to side streets before circling back to Grant Road and rushing to El Camino Hospital.

Officers say the victim's pickup truck in the hospital parking lot was riddled with bullet holes, including five in the front passenger window, two in the front windshield and three in the "A-pillar" in between. Police later found that Lavese had likely fired between 15 and 16 rounds, according to investigative reports. Two of the passengers suffered gunshot wounds but survived.