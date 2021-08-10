Weather service: Slight chance of thunderstorms and heat increase wildfire threat this week

Bay Area temperatures will gradually rise this week, causing dryer conditions and prompting concerns over wildfires, National Weather Service officials said Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be above average, especially late in the week. Interior areas of the region may see temperatures well above average.

Weather officials said they won't know how hot the coastal and bayshore regions of the Bay Area will get until later this week.

Thunderstorms are possible in the region this week further stoking concerns over wildfires.

Thunderstorms are possible midday Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday because of two pulses of monsoonal moisture from the south.