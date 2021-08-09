Six Midpeninsula entertainment venues, groups to receive federal relief funds

Six Midpeninsula entertainment venues and arts groups are among the local organizations that will receive federal relief funds designated to help small music and entertainment businesses affected by the pandemic, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, announced July 28.

The half-dozen arts companies are among 16 such organizations in the 18th Congressional District that are set to receive a total of $13.8 million in Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG). The grant program, run by the Small Business Administration, provides financial support to small music and entertainment businesses that had to temporarily close due to the pandemic. The program's aim is to keep the businesses going and help keep workers on the payroll, according to a press release from Eshoo's office.

"These local venues drive the Bay Area's unique culture and economy, and it's wonderful to see them opening back up with the help of these federal funds," Eshoo said in the press release.

The companies to receive grants include local institutions such as the Palo Alto Players, which is marking its 91st anniversary this season.

According to a list released from Eshoo's office, the six Midpeninsula groups to receive grants are: