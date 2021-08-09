Olympics report: It's Team USA women's water polo in a landslide

Spain and the U.S. each entered the final match with 5-1 Olympic records.

Team USA, the only country to medal in each of the six Olympics in which women's water polo has been a sport, took an eight-goal lead into the final period.

The U.S. (23-1, 6-1) scored 27 seconds into the match when Alys Williams fired into the net. Maggie Steffens made it 2-0 before Spain got on the board.

The Americans scored the next four goals, one from Makenzie Fischer, to charge ahead. Spain was held without a goal for six minutes as the U.S. slowly built its lead.

Spain scored twice to close within 6-3 with 2:24 left to play in the first half but Madeline Musselman answered with a power-play goal 28 seconds later.

The U.S. took a 7-4 lead into halftime and then outscored the Spanish 5-0 in the third period.

Congrats to @USAWP Women’s National Team for winning a 3rd straight gold medal, blasting Spain in the final. Maggie Steffens is the best player on the planet, Ashleigh Johnson is incredible in the cage and Adam Krikorian is one of the best coaches in America regardless of sport — Kevin Danna (@kevo408) August 7, 2021

Williams also scored the first goal of the second half, needing 36 seconds to complete the task. Aria Fischer added a goal less than a minute later.

The Americans scored its first 13 goals on 22 shots.

This has been a tactical destruction by @TeamUSA of a very good Spain team. Balanced offense, suffocating defense - their powers are on full display. In the biggest moment, they have left no doubt, #waterpolo #Olympics — Greg Mescall (@GregMescall) August 7, 2021

Stanford grad Gurpeet Sohi helped Canada place seventh with a 16-7 victory over China; Australia topped the Netherlands 14-7 for fifth place; and Hungary knocked off the Russian Olympic Committee 9-7 for the bronze medal.

Time for ????!



The athletes present each other with their medals! #waterpolo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/yZrLOMY9Sb — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) August 7, 2021

Women's track and field

Menlo School grad Maddy Price helped Canada's 4x400 relay team place fourth in the finals at Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Price, who qualified for the NCAA championships while at Duke, ran the second leg for the Canadians, who were timed in a season best 3:21.84, 6/10ths of a second behind bronze medal winner Jamaica.

The U.S., with Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu, won the gold medal in 3:16.85, a season best.

Stanford grad Malindi Elmore finished ninth overall in the marathon on Saturday at Sapporo Odori Park.

Competing for Canada, Elmore set a season best 2:30.59 in the race, which started with 88 runners (73 finished).

American Molly Seidel earned the bronze medal, completing the course in a season-best 2:27.46, 26 seconds behind gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya.

Women's golf

Stanford alum Albane Valenzuela shot a 2-under 69 in the final round of the Olympic tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Saturday to finish 8-under 276, good for 18th place.

Valenzuela recorded seven birdies in the final round, including three straight on holes 15, 16 and 17 but she also had five bogeys, including four on the back nine.

Valenzuela, the top-ranked player in Switzerland, competed in her second Olympics.

USA's Kelly Korda held on to win the gold medal, firing a final round 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko, each of whom shot a 6-under 65. Inami won the playoff for the silver medal.