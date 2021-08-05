Olympics overview: Teamwork keeps locals in contention

“I can’t believe it. It’s the most amazing feeling,” Klineman told USA Volleyball. “We dreamed of this, and this is what we worked for every single day. But just because you work for it, and you do everything you can, doesn’t mean that it happens. The fact that everything is falling into place; it feels so magical.”

Thanks to Ross, who teamed with another former Stanford All-American Kerri Walsh-Jennings to win a bronze medal in Rio, Klineman realized her Olympic dream.

Ross, an All-American while at USC, knew what she was doing in approaching Klineman, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2017 on the AVP Tour.

Klineman and Walsh-Jennings have similar physiques and both are intensely competitive.

For Ross, it’s a chance to complete her Olympic medal collection. She owns a silver and bronze medal.

Klineman and Ross meet Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in Friday’s gold medal match (7:30 p.m. Thursday on the west coast).

The world No. 17 ranked Aussies beat Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 23-21, 21-13 to advance.

Ross recorded 15 kills against the Swiss while Klineman had nine kills, four blocks and an ace.

“Alix really took over with her blocking,” Ross said, “and that was a huge key to our gameplan. She really got in their face and affected them a lot.”

Switzerland’s only lead of the match was the first point of the second set. The Americans opened a 10-3 edge in the first set and were up 10-5 in the second set.

Women’s water polo

Madeline Musselman scored five goals and the U.S. national team rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Russian Olympic Committee 15-11 in the semifinals at Tatsumi Water Polo Center on Thursday.

Former Stanford All-American Maggie Steffens added three goals for the Americans, who will be going for their third consecutive gold medal on Saturday against either Spain or Hungary.

Stanford’s Makenzie Fischer added two goals while Aria Fischer and Melissa Seidemann each added a goal.

Ekaterina Prokofyeva scored with 48 seconds remaining to play in the second quarter to give the ROC a 7-4 edge.

Musselman scored nine seconds later and Seidemann scored with one second left and the comeback was on.

Steffens tied the score less than a minute into the third period. ROC answered to regain the lead but Makenzie Fischer, Musselman and Steffens scored in succession to put the U.S. ahead to stay.

The ROC tied it at 11 with 5:30 left in the final period but Aria Fischer answered 25 seconds later and the Americans held ROC scoreless over the final 5:30.

Women’s track and field

Menlo School grad Maddy Price helped the Canadian 4x400 relay team qualify for the finals on Thursday at Olympic Stadium.

Price ran the third leg of the relay, which Canada finished in a season best 3:24.05, the seventh fastest time of the event.

Canada placed fifth in the fast heat, which was won by the United States in 3:20.86.

Price ran with Canadian teammates Alicia Brown, Sage Wilson and Kyra Constantine. The final is Saturday.

Stanford grad Katerina Stefanidi, the defending Olympic champion, went a season best 4.80 meters (roughly 15-7 feet) but it wasn’t enough to grab a second gold medal.

Stefanidi, competing for Greece, placed fourth as American Katie Nageotte surged to the top of the ladder after making 4.90 (16-1) on her second try. She tried 5.01 once and then retired after hitting the bar.

Russian Olympic Committee’s Anzhelika Sidorova and Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw each cleared 4.85, with Sidorova earning the silver.

Women’s golf

Stanford grad Albane Valenzuela shot a second-round 2-under 69 but fell four spots to 27th. Her two-day total of 140, seven strokes off a possible medal.

USA’s Nelly Korda moved into the lead with a 9-under 62, four strokes ahead of Denmark’s Nanna Madsen Koerstz and Emily Kristine Pederson and India’s Aditi Ashok, all tied for second with a 133.

Women’s soccer

Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe each scored twice and the United States claimed the bronze medal with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday.

Lloyd scored her ninth and 10th Olympic goals, the most by an American female. She scored in each of the past four Olympics.

Stanford alums Kelley O’Hara, Tierna Davidson (also a Sacred Heart Prep grad) and Christen Press were in the starting lineup.

Stanford grad Jane Campbell and SHP alum Abby Dahlkemper were on the bench but did not see action.