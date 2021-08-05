Mountain View woman arrested for allegedly killing her newborn child

Police arrested a Mountain View woman on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an investigation found she had killed her newborn child at her home. The woman had originally claimed the child was stillborn, according to police.

Officers and Mountain View Fire Department personnel arrived at the home on the 2000 block of Leghorn Street after receiving a call from the woman's friend around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, who stated that she had given birth and that the baby was stillborn, according to a statement released by the department.

The baby boy was confirmed deceased at the time, and the mother, identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Tupper, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Police say the baby's body was found "discarded" outside the home.

Mountain View police and investigators with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office sought to confirm the manner of death, and determined that the newborn had not only been born alive, but showed signs of significant injury prior to death, police said.

Officers arrested Tupper on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death. She was booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail.