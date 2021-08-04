Valenzuela, who became Stanford's first-ever Pac-12 Women's Golfer of the Year in 2019, was the top-ranked amateur in Switzerland before turning pro last year. She was also a three-time All-American.

Albane Valenzuela, a Swiss citizen, shot an even-par 71 in the first round of the Olympic tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Wednesday, five strokes off the leader Madeline Sagstrom of Sweden.

Some said farewell to the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday and several others are just now hitting their strides. With six days remaining, there are still dozens of medals to be had. Who will make it to the winners' podium? Read on for more updates from the last week of the Games.

Stanford grad Nayel Nassar, with his horse Igor Van de Wittemoere, placed 24th overall in the jumping individual finals Wednesday at Equestrian Park.

Smith, limited to two games, was 0-of-2 from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line. She added four rebounds in 10 minutes.

Stanford alum Alex Bowen recorded a goal and an assist for the Americans and former Cardinal All-American Ben Hallock also scored.

The U.S. bowed out of the Olympics after losing to Spain 12-8 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center.

The Dominican Republic held a 9-7 lead in the third set before the U.S. scored five straight points, one an Akinradewo block, to take control of the set.

Jordan Thompson remained on the sidelines as she nurses an ankle sprain. Both she and setter Jordyn Poulter both dressed for the match and are available.

Andrea Drews led the Americans with 21 points, all on kills, including 10 in the third set. She hit .528 for the match.

Valenzuela, who has a fifth-place finish on the LPGA Tour (LPGA Drive On Championship in early March), birdied the par-3 16th hole to go 1-under but then bogeyed the 18th. She recorded three birdies on the day.

Wednesday at Tokyo Olympics: Hitting the ball hard