Tokyo Olympics: The good, the bad and a little rain too

All Allman had to do was wait through five additional rounds and the rain delay.

She won by 2.12 meters over Germany's Kristin Pudenz, who tossed a personal best 66.86 on her second-to-last attempt.

Defending gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi passed on the first two heights in the preliminary round of pole vault and had yet to take a turn before the rain arrived.

Stefanidi cleared 4.55, matching 14 other competitors with the top mark and who all advance to the finals.

Running events went on as scheduled. Elise Cranny ran a season-best 14:55.98 and finished 13th in the women’s 5,000 final, the last scheduled event of the day.

Stanford alum Steven Solomon, competing for Australia, finished third in heat two of the 400 meters semifinal. He was timed in 45.15, just missing a spot in the finals.

Volleyball

The U.S. women’s national team survived its match against Italy without one of its top players, beating the Italians 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12 on Monday during the final day of preliminary play at Ariake Arena.

With Jordan Thompson out with an ankle sprain, the Americans relied on a team attack to get past Italy.

Former Stanford standout Foluke Akinradewo recorded 10 points on six kills and four blocks, one of five U.S. players who reached double figures in the match.

Andrea Drews led the way with 22 points, followed by Michelle Bartsch-Hackley with 17, Jordan Larson with 13 and Haleigh Washington with 11.

Akinradewo, who owns Stanford’s all-time hitting percentage (.446) record, and Washington tied for the team lead in blocks.

The Americans are 4-1 in preliminary play and enter the quarterfinals, to be played Wednesday, as the top team in Group A.

Beach volleyball

USA’s Alix Klineman and April Ross advanced to the quarterfinals with a 21-17, 21-15 victory over Cuba’s Lidianny Echevarria Benitez and Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega on Monday at Shiokaze Park.

Klineman, a four-time All-American at Stanford, is one of only two Cardinal players with over 2,000 kills. When she graduated in 2010 (and was named national Player of the Year), she ranked fifth all-time in the then-Pac-10.

Klineman recorded 39 kills in a match against Arizona State in 2010, tied for second-most (with Logan Tom) in a single match in school history.

Ross, who owns an Olympic silver and bronze medal, helped USC win back-to-back national titles and was a three-time All-American.

Klineman recorded nine kills and a block against the Cubans, who held their only lead in the first set at 6-5.

The U.S. held a 15-14 advantage before winning four of the next five points to take control of the set.

The Cubans scored six of the first seven points of the second set and were up 9-5 when Klineman recorded back-to-back kills to spark a six-point rally that put the Americans ahead to stay.

Klineman and Ross advance to meet Germany’s Laura Ludwig and Margarita Kozuch on Tuesday morning.

The Germans, ranked ninth in the world, advanced with a three-set upset victory over Brazil’s world No. 1 Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa 21-19, 19-21, 16-14.

Water polo

The U.S. men’s national team dropped a 14-5 decision to Greece on the final day of preliminary play at Tatsumi Water Polo Center on Monday.

Former Stanford standout Alex Bowen scored for the Americans, who dropped to 2-3 in Group A.

Stanford grads Drew Holland, Ben Hallock and Dylan Woodhead all saw action in the contest.

Baseball

Stanford product Jeremy Bleich made his third appearance of the Olympics for Israel, coming in to pitch with five runs in and no outs in the fifth. He gave up a home run but got out of the inning.

It didn’t matter as Korea beat Israel 11-1 on Monday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in the second round of competition. Former major leaguer Danny Valencia drove in Israel’s run.

Table tennis

Palo Alto grad Lily Zhang and teammate Juan Liu lost their doubles match 11-6, 6-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-8 during team competition Sunday at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Chinese Taipei beat the U.S., 3-0.

Zhang, in her third Olympics, was also scheduled to play a singles match, which was vacated after Chinese Taipei secured the victory.

Soccer

Former UCLA All-American Jessie Fleming converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada beat the U.S. women’s national team 1-0 in the semifinals.

Canada beat the U.S. for the first time in 20 years and will be playing in its first Olympic final against Sweden.

Canada, who has allowed three goals in regulation play in five matches, went 1-0-2 during preliminary play and advanced to the semifinals on a shootout.

The U.S. outshot the Canadians, 13-4, including 4-2 on goal, but could not put the ball past Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who played collegiately at Connecticut.

Sacred Heart Prep product Tierna Davidson played all 90 minutes and former Stanford All-American Kelley O’Hara played 80 minutes.

Christen Press, who played 30 minutes in the second half, got off two shots on goal for the Americans, who will play for the bronze medal against Australia.

Synchronized swimming

Stanford’s Lindi Schroeder and her teammate Anita Alvarez scored an 86.5333, tying for 13th place, in the Duet free routine preliminary on Monday at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

They will compete in the technical routine on Tuesday.

Baseball

Stanford product Jeremy Bleich made his third appearance of the Olympics for Israel, coming in to pitch with five runs in and no outs in the fifth. He gave up a home run but got out of the inning.

It didn’t matter as Korea beat Israel 11-1 on Monday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in the second round of competition. Former major leaguer Danny Valencia drove in Israel’s run.