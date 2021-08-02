MVLA appoints new head of special education for district, assistant principal for Los Altos High

Mountain View Los Altos High School District officials announced on Tuesday, July 27, that they have selected a new special education administrator for the district and an assistant principal for Los Altos High School, according to a press release.

Neena Mand, with 26 years of experience in special education, including as Santa Clara County Office of Education's special education coordinator, will head the district's special education department as its new administrator. She'll be responsible for the educational programs and services that will meet the needs of students with disabilities, the press release said.

"Neena comes with a breadth of experience that will lead to her success in this role. She has experience teaching special education in high schools and has led nine county special education schools as a principal," Dr. Nellie Meyer, district superintendent, said in the release. “Her extensive familiarity with our local Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) as well as her experience within the Santa Clara County Office of Education will serve our students well.”

In addition to her experience with the county's education office, Mand also served as a program specialist overseeing WorkAbility I, a state program that helps special education students make the transition into employment.

Fabian Morales, a former academic counselor at the San Mateo Union High School District, will assume the role of assistant principal at Los Altos High School. He'll be "part of the school’s management team providing leadership in curriculum, instruction, guidance, discipline, facilities, management, and support services," the press release stated.