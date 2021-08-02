Mountain View school employee arrested in hit-and-run allegedly made racist remarks before fleeing crash

Police arrested a Mountain View man Sunday after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle, physically assaulted the other driver and made racist comments, leaving the scene before officers arrived.

Officers arrested the man, identified as 37-year-old Shamir Simmons, at his home following the two-vehicle crash at the 1600 block of Villa Street, according to a statement Monday. The person reporting the crash said that Simmons became "aggressive" after the collision, assaulted the other driver and his wife and made "racially charged" statements toward them. The couple is Hispanic, police said.

Officers searched for Simmons, receiving reports that he had run to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Chiquita Avenue. Police found and detained him at his apartment, and reported that he appeared intoxicated.

While in police custody, before being transported to county jail, Simmons allegedly threatened to kill a Mountain View police officer's wife and children. Simmons was booked on suspicion of hit and run, driving under the influence, battery and committing a hate crime, as well as threatening an officer.

Simmons is a Mountain View Whisman School District employee, serving as an at-risk supervisor for students at Theuerkauf Elementary School. He has spent several years in the role, which provides intervention for vulnerable students.