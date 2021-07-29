Palo Alto public art summer update

What's new and upcoming from The Palo Alto Public Art Program?

Bay Area artists Abi Mustapha, Debra Koppman, Jessica Eastburn, and Olivia Losee-Unger were selected to design original digital artwork celebrating the California Avenue area of Palo Alto. Temporary vinyl murals boasting their designs will be on display on the Public Safety Building construction fence at 250 Sherman Ave. and are expected to remain for around one year. The site-specific murals will be installed in August, according to the Palo Alto Public Art Program's website.

Other new public art in Palo Alto includes Charles Sowers' playful, interactive Sway, installed at the recently rebuilt Junior Museum and Zoo. The sculpture, made up of four 40-foot-tall pendulums, is available during limited times until the museum's grand reopening, slated for autumn 2021.

Artlift Microgrant projects continue to roll out throughout Palo Alto, including The Free Little Art Gallery of Palo Alto at 2323 Byron St. Presumably inspired by the Little Free Library program, artist Trish Jemison's project encourages viewers to take and leave miniature artworks for the community. For those more musically inclined, the Public Piano Project offers a restored, painted piano for passersby to enjoy at Mitchell Park.

More information on all Palo Alto public art programs is available at cityofpaloalto.org.