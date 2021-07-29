News

Mountain View man arrested for alleged possession of child porn

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography following a lengthy investigation by police into child sexual abuse images being circulated on the internet.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Colin Macdonell, was arrested at his home during a search warrant related to an 11-month investigation into the photos, which were all linked to the same user, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

The department's Cyber Crime Unit traced the user to a home on Sylvan Avenue, and Macdonell was identified as the suspect. Police are still reviewing devices collected during the search as well as more than a dozen social media accounts linked in the case. The accounts are on multiple platforms, specifically Facebook and Discord, police said.

Macdonell was arrested without incident on suspicion of obtaining and possessing child porn, and is being held in Santa Clara County jail with a bail set at $25,000.

Police are seeking more information on the case and asking anyone who may be a victim or may know a victim to contact Det. Angelica Espitia at [email protected]

