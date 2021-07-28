Olympics report: Local medal count continues to rise

Wednesday's victory gives her six Olympic gold medals. She also has two silver medals. She'll also compete in the 800 free on Thursday.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus won her second gold medal in the 200 free, winning in an Olympic record 1:53.50, 1.71 seconds ahead of Ledecky.

Stanford's Andrei Minakov placed fifth in the finals of the 100 free, swimming a time of 48.03. Minakov, competing for the Russian Olympics Committee, was in second place after 50 meters.

ROC's Kliment Kolesnikov won the race in 47.11.

Volleyball

Former Stanford standout Erik Shoji recorded 10 digs and the U.S. men's volleyball team rebounded from a loss to beat Tunisia 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 Wednesday at Ariake Arena.

The Americans (2-1 in pool play) meets Brazil on Friday.

Rowing

Stanford was represented by two athletes competing for two different countries, each in the same position (stroke) on the boat, in the women's four B final at Sea Forest Waterway.

Grace Luczak, who earned a gold medal with the women's eight four years ago, helped the U.S. win the B final, seventh overall, with a time of 6:33.65.

Stephanie Grauer, also a two-time Olympian, helped Canada finish fourth in the race and 11th overall. Canada finished in 6:35.15.

The U.S. men's eight, with Stanford grad Austin Hack on board in seat four, placed third in Wednesday's repechage to earn a spot in the A final.

The Americans finished with a time of 5:23.43, 1.39 seconds behind winner New Zealand.

Stanford's Alie Rusher was in seat three for the U.S. women's quadruple sculls. They finished fourth in the B final in 6:30.03.

Men's basketball

Former Stanford star KZ Okpala scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, had two assists and a team-high five steals but Nigeria lost to Germany 99-92 on Wednesday, falling to 0-2.

Incoming Stanford freshman Regan Smith placed second in her semifinal heat of the 200 fly, qualifying for her second championship final. Smith was timed in 2:06.64, .41 seconds behind American teammate Hali Flickinger.

Women's water polo

Hungary scored with 45 seconds remaining to upset the U.S. national women's team 10-9 on Wednesday.

Maddie Musselman scored three goals to lead the Americans, who were held to a 29% shooting percentage (9x31) in the contest.

The U.S. plays the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday on the final day of the preliminary round.

The Americans were 5-0 against Hungary this year, including in the championship match of the FINA World League Super Final on June 19.

It was also the first time a team other than Australia beat the U.S. since the Netherlands did so on Dec. 16, 2015.

Stanford's Makenzie Fischer added two goals while Stanford alums Melissa Seidemann and Maggie Steffens each added one.

Canada, with Stanford grad Gurpreet Sohi leading the way with four goals, beat South Africa 20-1.

Rugby

The U.S. Rugby Sevens placed sixth, losing to South Africa 28-7 in its final match.

The Americans (3-3), captained by East Palo Alto resident and Woodside High grad Folau Niua, beat Canada 21-14 earlier in the day to advance to the fifth-place match.