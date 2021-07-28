California under flex alert Wednesday, residents urged to conserve energy

California residents are being asked to conserve energy Wednesday by the state's power grid operator because of tight power supplies and excessive heat.

The California Independent System Operator issued the request, called a flex alert, Tuesday evening. Residents are asked to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid rotating power outages.

Flex alerts are called when generation or transmission outages are stressing the electric grid or when hot temperatures persist.

To conserve energy, residents can set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off lights they aren't using, unplug unused items and use fans to cool their home. More tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org.