Olympics: Bronze medals for locals in swimming, MVHS grad in softball

Stanford grad Alix Klineman and teammate April Ross improved to 2-0 in preliminary pool play Tuesday at Shiokaze Park, beating Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan, 21-13, 21-16.

The Americans meet a team from the Netherlands, which lost in three sets to Spain earlier in the tournament, on Friday.

Klineman and Ross took control of the match right away, taking a quick lead in the first set and maintaining it the rest of the way.

Klineman recorded 10 attack points and Ross added 15.

Cycling

Stanford grad Kate Courtney placed 15th overall in Mountain Bike racing over the Izu MTB course on Tuesday.

Courtney completed the 20.55 meter race in one hour, 22 minutes and 19 seconds. Switzerland's Jolanda Neff won gold with a time of 1:16.46.

Thirty-eight women started the race.

Artistic gymnastics

Stanford rising senior Brody Malone helped the U.S. finish fifth at Ariake Gymnastics Center on Monday with a team score of 254.5954. The Russian Olympic Committee earned gold with a score of 262.500.

Malone scored 14.000 on the pommel horse, 14.100 on the still rings, 14.233 on the vault and 14.633 on the horizontal bar.

Malone competes in the individual all-around on Wednesday.

Softball

Mountain View High grad Victoria Hayward became an Olympic medalist Tuesday as she helped Canada beat Mexico 3-2 in the bronze medal game at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

Hayward collected two hits in the contest. She doubled in the third and was eventually thrown out at the plate.

In the fifth, when Canada scored the go-ahead run, Hayward was looking to sacrifice to move teammate Janet Leung along but ended up beating out a bunt for a base hit. Leung later scored on a sacrifice fly from Kelsey Harshman.

Hayward, who hit .389, joined the Canadian national team following her sophomore year at Mountain View.

As a senior with the Spartans, Hayward batted .453 with seven RBIs, four doubles, six triples and a pair of home runs, helping Mountain View win the De Anza Division title.

As a pitcher she won 17 games, with an ERA of 0.92. She recorded 235 strikeouts in 167 innings.

Hayward earned All-American status while at Washington.

Table Tennis

Palo Alto High grad Lily Zhang dropped her third round match, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, to Chinese Taipei's Szu Yu on Tuesday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym.

Fencing

Stanford grad Man Wai Vivian Kong, competing for Hong Kong, won her final match 7-6 over China's Yiwen Sun but China took the overall Team Epee event, 44-32, in the quarterfinal round at the Makuharia Messe B Blue Piste on Tuesday.

The U.S. beat Hong Kong 42-31in the 5-8 classification match. Kong beat American Courtney 4-2 in her first duel.

Kong earned an 8-2 victory in her final duel to lead Hong Kong past the Russian Olympic Committee 28-27 in the seventh-place match. ROC was ahead 25-20 entering Kong's duel.

Rugby

The U.S. dropped its first Rugby Sevens match Tuesday 17-12 to South Africa. East Palo Alto resident and Woodside High grad Folau Niua serves as team captain.

The Americans dropped a 26-21 decision to Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

Sailing

Stanford senior Luke Miller placed sixth and 11th in his first two races (of 10) of the men's one person dinghy (heavyweight) Finn division at Kamakura on Tuesday.

Turkey's Alican Kaynar won both races.

Racing continues Wednesday at Zushi.

Volleyball

Jordan Thompson, who played her final collegiate match at Stanford, collected 34 points in Team USA's 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 victory over China on Tuesday.

Thompson recorded 28 kills with a hitting percentage of .420 and added four blocks.

Stanford grad Foluke Akinradewo recorded a kill and two blocks.

Water polo

Stanford grad Ben Hallock scored four goals in helping the U.S. beat South Africa 20-3 on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in preliminary play.

Stanford grads Alex Bowen and Dylan Woodhead each added a pair of goals for the Americans.

Soccer

The U.S. and Australia women played to a scoreless tie Tuesday, clinching a spot in the knockout round for the Americans.

Stanford grad Christen Press got two shots on goal for the Americans. Stanford alum Kelley O'Hara and Sacred Heart Prep grad Tierna Davidson played the full 90 minutes on defense.

New Zealand, with Stanford grad (and defender) Ali Riley, lost to Sweden, 2-0.