Earthwise Productions hosts concert series at Palo Alto Art Center

After a pandemic pause, Palo Alto's Earthwise Productions is back in action, hosting live, local concerts. First up is a series of free, matinee shows at the Palo Alto Art Center at 1313 Newell Road.

On Saturday, July, 31 at 2 p.m., drummer Scott Amendola and saxophonist/composer Phillip Greenlief will perform as a jazz duo. Pianist/composer/multimedia artist ​​Motoko Honda will open the show.

The planned performance for Saturday, Aug. 7, is already sold out, although a waitlist is available: San Francisco's acclaimed La Doña (songwriter, trumpet player and vocalist Cecilia Peña-Govea) and band.

And on Saturday, Aug. 14, listeners can catch the David James Trio, featuring James on guitar and vocals, Beth Custer on clarinet and vocals, and Alan Williams on trombone and vocals. The trio will explore and improvise around new and recent James' compositions.

The current fine-art exhibition at the Art Center, "The Black Index," runs through Aug. 14.