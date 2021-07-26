Artists invited to apply for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King Artist Residency

Calling all local artists: Aug. 8 is the deadline to apply for the first two rounds of the Palo Alto Public Art Program's new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King Artist Residency. Individual artists or teams based in Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz and San Francisco counties are eligible to apply for the opportunity, which will involve engaging the community in conversations on equity and including in Palo Alto and culminating in an artwork to be displayed at King Plaza in front of Palo Alto City Hall for six months to a year.

"An ideal candidate would be an individual or collective, whose artistic practice is rooted in empathetic collaboration, civic engagement, and critical discourse. They would be open to meaningful community outreach and partnerships, aware of their own biases, able and willing to recognize and address shared challenges in the Palo Alto community, and able to amplify the voices of diverse community members," according to the application page.

The artist or artists will receive $20,000 for the period of the residency (approximately 16-20 hours a week for six months), plus up to $10,000 for funding of community outreach materials. Before the final selection is made, up to four finalists will be granted $1,500 to research and create their proposals.

More information is available at cpapublicart.slideroom.com.