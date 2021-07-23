News

Seven new 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases reported at Stanford in a week

Students were vaccinated and report mild or moderate symptoms

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 23, 2021, 1:10 pm 0
In less than a week, Seven Stanford University students tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced July 22, 2021. Photo by Sinead Chang.

Seven vaccinated students at Stanford University have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, university leaders said in an announcement to students and staff on Thursday, July 22.

The positive cases are among students living on or near campus. The students are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms, according to the announcement from Russell Furr, associate vice provost of environmental health and safety and Dr. Rich Wittman, medical director of Stanford University Occupational Health Center.

The "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19, which are infections that occur in some vaccinated people, are often due to the delta variant, they said.

"The vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19 in these situations, but individuals still may experience symptoms," they added.

Stanford is requiring the use of face coverings in indoor spaces that are open to the public and is recommending the use of face coverings in any indoor spaces that are crowded. The university has face covering requirements for classrooms, public transit, health care facilities and other places and has additional requirements for unvaccinated people.

The university is closely monitoring the situation and the circumstances around the COVID-19 variants, they said. Vaccination rates at Stanford are above 90% for those who are reporting their status in Stanford's Health Check system, but the university is encouraging anyone who isn't yet vaccinated to do so if they are able.

