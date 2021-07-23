Movie nights return to Courthouse Square

On Thursday evenings through Sept. 2, Redwood City is hosting a series of free double feature movie nights, offering a mix of family movies, feature films and independent film shorts from the BraveMaker Film Festival, a Redwood City-based film arts organization. Film screenings will take place at Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway.
Film schedule, as of July 20, includes:
• July 22, at 8 p.m., a BraveMaker independent film, and at 8:30 p.m., "Creed II" (117 min, 2018, PG-13).
• July 29, at 6 p.m., "Raya and the Last Dragon" (114 min, 2021, PG), and at 8:30 p.m., "Yesterday" (116 min, 2019, PG-13).
• Aug. 5, at 8 p.m., a BraveMaker independent film, and at 8:30 p.m., "Spider-Man: Far from Home" (129 min, 2019, PG-13).
• Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., "Onward" (102 min, 2020, PG), and at 8:30 p.m., "Minari" (116 min, 2021, PG-13).
• Aug. 19, at 8 p.m., a BraveMaker independent film, and at 8:30 p.m., "Wonder Woman 1984" (151 min, 2021, PG-13).
• Aug. 26, at 6 p.m., "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (104 min, 2019, PG), and at 8:30 p.m., "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (107 min, 2019, PG).
• Thursday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m., a BraveMaker independent film and at 8:30 p.m., "Jumanji: The Next Level" (123 min, 2019, PG-13).
Tables and chairs are available for those who arrive early, and people are invited to bring their own blankets and pick up takeout food from nearby restaurants to enjoy during the screenings. The series is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Stanford University. More information is at bravemaker.com and redwoodcity.org.
