News

State launches $40M grant program to encourage COVID-19 vaccines in doctors' offices

CalVaxGrant program partially reimburses small doctors' offices up to $55K

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 10:21 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Clinical nurse Jeffrey Vongjesda vaccinates Michael Bello, 63, with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Mountain View Community Center on Jan. 26, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it will make $40 million in grants available to help doctors' offices and small practices safely store and administer more COVID-19 vaccines.

With more than 74% of state residents age 12 and up at least partially vaccinated, the CDPH and its third-party vaccination administrator, Blue Shield of California, are focusing primarily on making vaccine doses widely accessible across the state, particularly in areas that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The $40 million CalVaxGrant program will help them do so, according to state officials, by partially reimbursing small doctors' offices up to $55,000 for the staffing and infrastructure needed to set up small-scale vaccination clinics in their offices.

The state is making the grants available to health care practices with up to 200 physicians that apply at phcdocs.org/Programs/CalVaxGrant.

"Californians must take action to protect themselves and those in our communities who cannot get vaccinated, including children under age 12," CDPH Director and State Public Health Office Dr. Tomas Aragon said in a statement. "COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and our best tool in stopping the spread and mutation of variants."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The CDPH will also extend and expand its partnerships with nearly 500 community organizations across the state through October to combat vaccine misinformation and conduct outreach to vulnerable areas.

The state's "Get Out the Vaccine" door-knocking and phone banking outreach program has reached some 8 million residents and resulted in more than 875,000 vaccination appointments and referrals, according to the CDPH.

The efforts come as the state's rate of new cases has increased due to increased infections primarily among unvaccinated residents and the highly transmissible delta variant becoming the state's dominant COVID-19 strain.

"COVID-19 remains a very real threat to those who are unvaccinated," Aragon said in a statement. "It is imperative that we fight the disinformation that is leading Californians to be skeptical of this life-saving tool we now have."

Santa Clara County has several free drop-in vaccination clinics scheduled in Mountain View this week.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

On Wednesday, July 21, a clinic is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Mountain View Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

On Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Google Charleston/Devcon Construction, 1890 Shoreline Boulevard.

On Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., El Camino Health will be administering vaccine at Community Services Agency, 204 Stierlin Road.

California residents can inquire about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 833-422-4255.

Mountain View Voice staff contributed to this report.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you covid news. Become a member today.
Join

State launches $40M grant program to encourage COVID-19 vaccines in doctors' offices

CalVaxGrant program partially reimburses small doctors' offices up to $55K

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 10:21 am

The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it will make $40 million in grants available to help doctors' offices and small practices safely store and administer more COVID-19 vaccines.

With more than 74% of state residents age 12 and up at least partially vaccinated, the CDPH and its third-party vaccination administrator, Blue Shield of California, are focusing primarily on making vaccine doses widely accessible across the state, particularly in areas that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The $40 million CalVaxGrant program will help them do so, according to state officials, by partially reimbursing small doctors' offices up to $55,000 for the staffing and infrastructure needed to set up small-scale vaccination clinics in their offices.

The state is making the grants available to health care practices with up to 200 physicians that apply at phcdocs.org/Programs/CalVaxGrant.

"Californians must take action to protect themselves and those in our communities who cannot get vaccinated, including children under age 12," CDPH Director and State Public Health Office Dr. Tomas Aragon said in a statement. "COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and our best tool in stopping the spread and mutation of variants."

The CDPH will also extend and expand its partnerships with nearly 500 community organizations across the state through October to combat vaccine misinformation and conduct outreach to vulnerable areas.

The state's "Get Out the Vaccine" door-knocking and phone banking outreach program has reached some 8 million residents and resulted in more than 875,000 vaccination appointments and referrals, according to the CDPH.

The efforts come as the state's rate of new cases has increased due to increased infections primarily among unvaccinated residents and the highly transmissible delta variant becoming the state's dominant COVID-19 strain.

"COVID-19 remains a very real threat to those who are unvaccinated," Aragon said in a statement. "It is imperative that we fight the disinformation that is leading Californians to be skeptical of this life-saving tool we now have."

Santa Clara County has several free drop-in vaccination clinics scheduled in Mountain View this week.

On Wednesday, July 21, a clinic is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Mountain View Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

On Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Google Charleston/Devcon Construction, 1890 Shoreline Boulevard.

On Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., El Camino Health will be administering vaccine at Community Services Agency, 204 Stierlin Road.

California residents can inquire about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 833-422-4255.

Mountain View Voice staff contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.