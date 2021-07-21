News

Stanford Girls Water Polo Club set to open Junior Olympics

Mayfield 650 sending three teams to age group tournament

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 1:26 pm 0
USAWP National Junior Olympics

Stanford Club rosters

18U

Lindsay Adams

Bella Bachler

Rusha Bhat

Eleanor Facey

Quinn Healy

Jackie King

Brie Lang

Gabby Lewis

Mackenzie Lindholm

Sydney Lowell

Ella Nelson

Sutchi Ofori

Ashley Penner

Ola Szcerba

Ella Woodhead

Ruth Lax

Coach: Jessica Cima

16U

Alex Gratch

Charlotte Summe

Sydney Lowell

Jacqueline Hickingbotham

Janet Meng

Kenya Cassidy

Kira Clark

Margaret Brandin

Megan Newby

Natalia Szczerba

Riley Hocker

Scarlett Gamble

Serafina Cortez

Vivian Golub

Paedrin Gillett

Isabella Dova

Ella Debenham

Lauren Lesyna, Head Coach

Sophia Zamoyski, Assistant Coach

14U

Meeru Singhal

Sofia Flierl

Vivian Golub

Hannah McDonald

Natalia Szczerba

Ellison Brush

Casey Coleman

Delilah Kaplinsky

Callan McElhinney

Scarlett Shenk

Sofia Toyos

Sophie Zhang

Katherine Hirsch

June Wagner

Coach: Kayla Constandse

Assts: Emily Blackwell, Jessica Cima

12U

Laura Wang

Camille Chu

Kiernan Hogan

Hannah Huang

Abigail Kell

Charlotte Kirincich

Violet Cullen

Aria Peralta

Avery Plaisier

Audrey Su

Riana Walia

Anna Abbas

Tabitha Seale

Cindy Zhang

Eloise Braham

Coach: Cathy Cantoni

10U

Naia O'Hanlon

Katie Hardegree

Bella Toyos

Luna Guo

Alexys Blascovich

Avery Hoffman

Madelon Wright

Julianna Tanti

Cindy Zhang

Coaches: Cara Skourtis and Jenna Mukaled

Opening day schedule

Thursday, July 22

U18

Championship Division

Stanford A vs. Ripon at Foothill High, 7 a.m.

Stanford A vs. Rose Bowl B or Royal Black at Foothill, noon

U16

Championship Division

Stanford vs. Big Valley at Servite High, 7:50 a.m.

Mayfield 650 A vs. San Diego Shores B at Portola High, 9:35 a.m.

Stanford vs. San Diego Shores A or Arroyo Grande at Servite, noon or 12:50 p.m.

Mayfield 650 A vs. SB Premier or San Francisco Warriors at Portola, 1:40 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Classic Division

Mayfield 650 B vs. American River at Villa Park High, 9:40 a.m.

Mayfield 650 B vs. South Coast at Villa Park, 4:20 p.m.

U14

Championship Division

Stanford vs. Santa Clara at Capistrano Valley High, 9:30 a.m.

Stanford vs. Diablo Alliance Red A or Elite at Capistrano Valley, 1:40 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Mayfield 650 vs. North Irvine Black A at Beckman High, 10:20 a.m.

Mayfield 650 vs. Trojan or SD Shores at Beckman, 3:20 a.m. or 4:10 p.m.

U12

Championship Division

Stanford vs. Laguna Beach at Trabuco Hills High, 7 a.m.

Stanford vs. Newport Beach B at Trabuco Hills, 11 a.m.

U10

Championship Division

Stanford vs. Lamorinda B at El Toro High, 11:50 p.m.

Stanford vs. Diablo Alliance Red A at El Toro, 6:30 p.m.

Rick Eymer

Rick Eymer

