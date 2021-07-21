Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Stanford vs. Newport Beach B at Trabuco Hills, 11 a.m.

Stanford vs. Laguna Beach at Trabuco Hills High, 7 a.m.

Mayfield 650 vs. Trojan or SD Shores at Beckman, 3:20 a.m. or 4:10 p.m.

Mayfield 650 vs. North Irvine Black A at Beckman High, 10:20 a.m.

Stanford vs. Diablo Alliance Red A or Elite at Capistrano Valley, 1:40 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara at Capistrano Valley High, 9:30 a.m.

Mayfield 650 B vs. American River at Villa Park High, 9:40 a.m.

Mayfield 650 A vs. SB Premier or San Francisco Warriors at Portola, 1:40 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. San Diego Shores A or Arroyo Grande at Servite, noon or 12:50 p.m.

Mayfield 650 A vs. San Diego Shores B at Portola High, 9:35 a.m.

Stanford vs. Big Valley at Servite High, 7:50 a.m.

Stanford A vs. Rose Bowl B or Royal Black at Foothill, noon

Stanford A vs. Ripon at Foothill High, 7 a.m.

Stanford Girls Water Polo Club set to open Junior Olympics

Mayfield 650 sending three teams to age group tournament