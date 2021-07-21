Stanford Girls Water Polo Club set to open Junior Olympics

USAWP National Junior Olympics
Stanford Club rosters
18U
Lindsay Adams
Bella Bachler
Rusha Bhat
Eleanor Facey
Quinn Healy
Jackie King
Brie Lang
Gabby Lewis
Mackenzie Lindholm
Sydney Lowell
Ella Nelson
Sutchi Ofori
Ashley Penner
Ola Szcerba
Ella Woodhead
Ruth Lax
Coach: Jessica Cima
16U
Alex Gratch
Charlotte Summe
Sydney Lowell
Jacqueline Hickingbotham
Janet Meng
Kenya Cassidy
Kira Clark
Margaret Brandin
Megan Newby
Natalia Szczerba
Riley Hocker
Scarlett Gamble
Serafina Cortez
Vivian Golub
Paedrin Gillett
Isabella Dova
Ella Debenham
Lauren Lesyna, Head Coach
Sophia Zamoyski, Assistant Coach
14U
Meeru Singhal
Sofia Flierl
Vivian Golub
Hannah McDonald
Natalia Szczerba
Ellison Brush
Casey Coleman
Delilah Kaplinsky
Callan McElhinney
Scarlett Shenk
Sofia Toyos
Sophie Zhang
Katherine Hirsch
June Wagner
Coach: Kayla Constandse
Assts: Emily Blackwell, Jessica Cima
12U
Laura Wang
Camille Chu
Kiernan Hogan
Hannah Huang
Abigail Kell
Charlotte Kirincich
Violet Cullen
Aria Peralta
Avery Plaisier
Audrey Su
Riana Walia
Anna Abbas
Tabitha Seale
Cindy Zhang
Eloise Braham
Coach: Cathy Cantoni
10U
Naia O'Hanlon
Katie Hardegree
Bella Toyos
Luna Guo
Alexys Blascovich
Avery Hoffman
Madelon Wright
Julianna Tanti
Cindy Zhang
Coaches: Cara Skourtis and Jenna Mukaled
Opening day schedule
Thursday, July 22
U18
Championship Division
Stanford A vs. Ripon at Foothill High, 7 a.m.
Stanford A vs. Rose Bowl B or Royal Black at Foothill, noon
U16
Championship Division
Stanford vs. Big Valley at Servite High, 7:50 a.m.
Mayfield 650 A vs. San Diego Shores B at Portola High, 9:35 a.m.
Stanford vs. San Diego Shores A or Arroyo Grande at Servite, noon or 12:50 p.m.
Mayfield 650 A vs. SB Premier or San Francisco Warriors at Portola, 1:40 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Classic Division
Mayfield 650 B vs. American River at Villa Park High, 9:40 a.m.
Mayfield 650 B vs. South Coast at Villa Park, 4:20 p.m.
U14
Championship Division
Stanford vs. Santa Clara at Capistrano Valley High, 9:30 a.m.
Stanford vs. Diablo Alliance Red A or Elite at Capistrano Valley, 1:40 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Mayfield 650 vs. North Irvine Black A at Beckman High, 10:20 a.m.
Mayfield 650 vs. Trojan or SD Shores at Beckman, 3:20 a.m. or 4:10 p.m.
U12
Championship Division
Stanford vs. Laguna Beach at Trabuco Hills High, 7 a.m.
Stanford vs. Newport Beach B at Trabuco Hills, 11 a.m.
U10
Championship Division
Stanford vs. Lamorinda B at El Toro High, 11:50 p.m.
Stanford vs. Diablo Alliance Red A at El Toro, 6:30 p.m.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.