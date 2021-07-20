Stanford boys 18A club water polo team loses in a shootout

Vanguard Red A scored on a penalty shot to make it 9-8 with 1:16 left to play. Red A got another chance with 19 seconds left but Griffen Price, who has been brilliant throughout the tournament, made a great save.

Stanford (5-2) held an 8-3 advantage over Vanguard Red A with 5:25 remaining to play in the third period and entered the fourth up 9-7.

Third-seeded Stanford did what it needed to qualify for the national quarterfinals, beating Tustin Patriot A 11-7 and SoCal Black A 10-8 earlier in the day.

Vanguard Red A outscored Stanford A 6-1 over the final 12:25 of regulation to force the shootout and then outshot the 18As, 4-2.

The Stanford Water Polo Club boys 18A team lost a chance to defend its title at the USAWP National Junior Olympics in a shootout Monday night at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine.

The Stanford 16A boys water polo team makes its way to its bench on the deck. Photo by Keith Peters on July 17, 2021.

Gavin West, of Sacred Heart Prep, scored two of his three goals in the first period as Stanford scored the game's first four goals against Tustin and never trailed.

The 18As meet Newport Beach A at 11 a.m. for fifth place at the Woollett Center.

The shootout was tied at 2-2 when Vanguard scored to go up and Stanford missed off the crossbar. Vanguard secured it with another score.

The outlet pass, though, got away from Stanford and Vanguard took advantage, tying the score with 10 seconds left.

Stanford 16B, which started the tournament 2-1, lost twice 6-5 to San Jose WPF A and 16-4 to SoCal Gold A and will complete its round robin with an 8 a.m. game at Estancia against Chawp White A.

In the 16 Championship Division, Stanford A split two games, beating Vanguard Red B 8-6 and then losing to Lamorinda A 12-10. Stanford A will play for 15th place Tuesday against an opponent to be determined at Estancia High at 2 p.m.

The teams combined for nine goals over the first 26:25 and then combined for nine more the rest of the way. Hilderbrand and Weigle each had three goals.

Stanford A survived a physical match with SoCal Black A as Weigle and Swart each scored twice in the fourth period. Weigle put Stanford ahead to stay with 5:33 remaining to play.

Greg Hilderbrand and Connor MacMitchell, both of Menlo School, and SHP's Bear Weigle and Will Swart each added a pair of goals.

The 14B's meet Marin at El Segundo Aquatic Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday for a chance to finish ninth.

Stanford 14B split two games Monday, losing to Rancho Tsunami 20-12 and then coming back to beat Gold Coast in a shootout, 4-1, after the game was tied 7-7.

Stanford 18B meets Sacramento at Laguna Hills High at 11 a.m. Tuesday with fifth place at stake.

The 12Bs lost to La Jolla A 12-6 and Newport Beach B 10-8 and will play Trojan B at El Segundo Aquatic Center for 17th place at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

In the 12 Championship Division, Stanford A split two games, losing to Lamorinda A 7-6 and then bounced back to beat Santa Cruz Waxem 14-9 and earn a spot in the ninth-place match against Trojan A at Mission Viejo on Tuesday at 8:40 a.m.

The 14As play Mid Valley, which won an earlier game against Stanford in a shootout, for 11th, at 9 a.m. at Portola High on Tuesday. The 14As will improve upon their 15th place finish of two years ago.

In the 14 Championship Division, Stanford A split two games, beating Newport Beach B 8-5 and then losing to Pride A 11-8.

Stanford boys 18A club water polo team loses in a shootout