Art Kiosk to host soaring new work by Carlos Estevez

Miami-based, Cuban-born artist Carlos Estevez will offer new work at downtown Redwood City's Art Kiosk starting this week.

His installation, The Flying Dreams, "is a complex juxtaposition of symbols. Exotic handmade papers from around the world coupled with the artist's detailed drawings and collages transform the artwork into an ethereal flying creature merging from the beauty and ingenuity of a multi-eyed butterfly to a crude flying machine," according a press release from Fung Collaboratives, which curates the project (financial supporters include the Redwood City Improvement Association, the Redwood City Arts Commission, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative).

The kite-like artwork is inspired by the lure of the California dream and the spirit of hope that has led many to the Bay Area over the years.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m. with refreshments provided by the Redwood City Parks, Recreation and Community Service Department.

The event will also serve as a thank you to and celebration of the other artists who've presented work at the Art Kiosk over the course of the pandemic — Kent Manske, Nanette Wylde, Tara de la Garza, Shiyao Lin, Steve Dellicarpini, Shannon Wright, Cynthia Gonzalez, Paul Kos, Anna Landa, Corey McCall, Cindy Stokes and Elizabeth Gomez.