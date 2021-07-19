Mountain View police: Woman found asleep at the wheel had pounds of marijuana, handgun

Mountain View police arrested an Oakland woman Saturday on suspicion of drug and weapons-related charges after she was found asleep in a vehicle that allegedly contained a loaded handgun and pounds of marijuana.

An officer spotted the 28-year-old woman around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the intersection of Grant Road and North Drive, just outside El Camino Hospital, according to a statement Monday. The woman was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of the Jaguar sedan, which was not moving.

Police say the vehicle had a strong odor of cannabis, and that the woman was ordered to take a field sobriety test. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found the handgun, several pounds of marijuana, concentrated cannabis and $1,000 in cash.

The woman was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and transportation of cannabis for sale. She was also booked on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm while under the influence; carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle; possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle; and committing a drug offense while armed.