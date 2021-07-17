News

Fire weather watch issued over lightning possibility in Santa Cruz mountains

by / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 17, 2021, 9:31 am 0

The chance of lightning sparking new wildfires has caused the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch for parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday afternoon and ending Monday morning, the agency said.

The weather watch covers the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills, Diablo Range and Santa Cruz mountains, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 11 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

A weather watch is different from a red flag warning. The weather watch comes first, and if conditions become more severe, a red flag warning is issued.

The agency said there is a slight, or "low-end," chance of thunderstorms occurring, and "it's not a slam-dunk by any means, but the impacts could be big if lightning occurs."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Fire weather watch issued over lightning possibility in Santa Cruz mountains

by / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 17, 2021, 9:31 am

The chance of lightning sparking new wildfires has caused the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch for parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday afternoon and ending Monday morning, the agency said.

The weather watch covers the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills, Diablo Range and Santa Cruz mountains, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 11 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

A weather watch is different from a red flag warning. The weather watch comes first, and if conditions become more severe, a red flag warning is issued.

The agency said there is a slight, or "low-end," chance of thunderstorms occurring, and "it's not a slam-dunk by any means, but the impacts could be big if lightning occurs."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.