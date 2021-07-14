Reynoso hired to coach men's basketball at Foothill College

"We only have three guys back from the 2019-2020 team," Reynoso said. "It's almost a good thing that we don't have a ton of guys. It's a blank slate, real nice that I can put together a team the way I want to. We will be a diverse team with players from all different areas and backgrounds."

The Foothill College men's basketball program is doing its start-over with a new head coach, Mike Reynoso, who was hired late in June to replace Matt Stanley.

The local 2020-2021 community college athletic season was almost completely wiped out — no teams in any sport from the Foothill-De Anza district played at all — leaving some programs in a state of disarray due to transfers and attrition and many starting over with something of a blank slate this coming school year.

While most everyone is familiar by now with the truncated seasons local high schools and four-year colleges played last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, little attention has been focused on the fate of community college sports.

"Coach Rapp is one of the best motivators I ever came across," Reynoso said. "He puts his all into everything he does."

Kelley, the former Woodside legend who went on to play at Stanford and for 11 years in the NBA, was on the search committee when Reynoso was hired to replace Darrell Barbour at Woodside.

"We had just had a new baby and Menlo was the perfect fit with its family atmosphere," Reynoso said. "At Foothill we will be a blue-collar team, tough-nosed, very athletic with versatility. I like one through five to all be able to start the break. I want guys who will put it all on the floor, guys who will run through that brick wall. We will get after it on the defensive end, not necessarily with an extended defense, but we will protect the paint and force teams to try to beat us shooting defended 3s."

After a 5-20 first season at Canada he went 72-45 over his last four years and made an appearance in the state final four. He served as an assistant on Keith Larsen's staff the last two years at Menlo School.

Reynoso hired to coach men's basketball at Foothill College