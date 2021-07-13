MVLA Scholars recruiting volunteer mentors

The MVLA Scholars program is looking for volunteer mentors from the community to work with students from Los Altos and Mountain View high schools as they prepare for the college application process.

MVLA Scholars supports low-income students from Mountain View and Los Altos, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college, according to the organization's website. The Scholars' high school mentoring program works with students enrolled in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), an elective course that provides additional support to help ensure success in college preparatory classes; mentors will meet with students during their AVID class.

Volunteer mentors will work with a couple high school juniors once a week during the school year to help them prepare to apply for college and scholarships during their senior year.

Mentors don't need any college counseling experience — training and support will be provided. The deadline to apply is Aug. 6.

For more information, contact Sarah Chang, MVLA mentor recruitment, at [email protected]