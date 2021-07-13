News

MVLA Scholars recruiting volunteer mentors

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 1:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Mountain View High School main quad as seen on June 2, 2020. MVLA Scholars, which provides support for low-income students, is seeking volunteer mentors to work with students from Mountain View and Los Altos high schools as they prepare to apply to college. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The MVLA Scholars program is looking for volunteer mentors from the community to work with students from Los Altos and Mountain View high schools as they prepare for the college application process.

MVLA Scholars supports low-income students from Mountain View and Los Altos, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college, according to the organization's website. The Scholars' high school mentoring program works with students enrolled in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), an elective course that provides additional support to help ensure success in college preparatory classes; mentors will meet with students during their AVID class.

Volunteer mentors will work with a couple high school juniors once a week during the school year to help them prepare to apply for college and scholarships during their senior year.

Mentors don't need any college counseling experience — training and support will be provided. The deadline to apply is Aug. 6.

For more information, contact Sarah Chang, MVLA mentor recruitment, at [email protected]

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

MVLA Scholars recruiting volunteer mentors

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 1:00 pm

The MVLA Scholars program is looking for volunteer mentors from the community to work with students from Los Altos and Mountain View high schools as they prepare for the college application process.

MVLA Scholars supports low-income students from Mountain View and Los Altos, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college, according to the organization's website. The Scholars' high school mentoring program works with students enrolled in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), an elective course that provides additional support to help ensure success in college preparatory classes; mentors will meet with students during their AVID class.

Volunteer mentors will work with a couple high school juniors once a week during the school year to help them prepare to apply for college and scholarships during their senior year.

Mentors don't need any college counseling experience — training and support will be provided. The deadline to apply is Aug. 6.

For more information, contact Sarah Chang, MVLA mentor recruitment, at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.