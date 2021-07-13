Mountain View hosts weekly summer pop-ups at neighborhood parks

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Jasper, 12, creates a huge bubble for Alice, 6, to jump in to at a summer park pop-up event hosted by the city of Mountain View in Cuesta Park on July 7, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: Kevin and Naoko Wong play tick-tack-toe with their children, Ryan, 3, and Hailey, 5, at a summer park pop-up event hosted by the city of Mountain View in Cuesta Park on July 7, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: Siblings Elena, 10, and Matthew, 5, play cornhole together at a summer park pop-up event hosted by the city of Mountain View in Cuesta Park on July 7, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: A father and his daughter use chalk to draw on a path at at a summer park pop-up event hosted by the city of Mountain View in Cuesta Park on July 7, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: Families play with bubbles at a summer park pop-up event hosted by the city of Mountain View in Cuesta Park on July 7, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

The city of Mountain View is hosting an afternoon of summertime fun every Wednesday in July with its series of Summer Park Pop-ups. Staff from the city's recreation department is bringing some of summer's greatest hits — lawn games, music, bubbles and free popsicles — to a different neighborhood park each week.

The pop-ups kicked off July 7 at Cuesta Park, with the remaining events taking place July 14 at Whisman Park; July 21 at Sylvan Park and July 28 at Rengstorff Park. Each pop-up takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

For questions about the events, contact [email protected]