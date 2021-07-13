News

Mountain View hosts weekly summer pop-ups at neighborhood parks

Wednesday events feature lawn games, music and free popsicles through July

by Staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 11:24 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The city of Mountain View is hosting an afternoon of summertime fun every Wednesday in July with its series of Summer Park Pop-ups. Staff from the city's recreation department is bringing some of summer's greatest hits — lawn games, music, bubbles and free popsicles — to a different neighborhood park each week.

The pop-ups kicked off July 7 at Cuesta Park, with the remaining events taking place July 14 at Whisman Park; July 21 at Sylvan Park and July 28 at Rengstorff Park. Each pop-up takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

For questions about the events, contact [email protected]

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Mountain View hosts weekly summer pop-ups at neighborhood parks

Wednesday events feature lawn games, music and free popsicles through July

by Staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 11:24 am

The city of Mountain View is hosting an afternoon of summertime fun every Wednesday in July with its series of Summer Park Pop-ups. Staff from the city's recreation department is bringing some of summer's greatest hits — lawn games, music, bubbles and free popsicles — to a different neighborhood park each week.

The pop-ups kicked off July 7 at Cuesta Park, with the remaining events taking place July 14 at Whisman Park; July 21 at Sylvan Park and July 28 at Rengstorff Park. Each pop-up takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

For questions about the events, contact [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.