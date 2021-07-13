Match.com pays $2M settlement for violating state auto renewal laws

Match.com, the world's largest online dating service conglomerate, paid $2 million in civil penalties last week to a state task force comprising six different California district attorney offices.

The consumer protection suit, filed by the California Auto Renewal Task Force in November, alleges the company's online sign-up processes failed to "clearly and conspicuously" inform consumers that they were enrolling in an automatic renewal service and did not secure the consumer's affirmative consent as required by law.

The suit also alleges that Match.com failed to inform customers how to cancel and that the cancellation process was lengthy and tedious, which is also a violation of the state's automatic renewal laws.

Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeffrey Rosell said Match.com's automatic renewals took advantage of consumers by "getting them in and not letting them out."

On Wednesday, the Dallas-based dating company was ordered under a judgement negotiated in Santa Cruz County Superior Court to settle as well as comply with five terms.