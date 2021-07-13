Arts

Magical Bridge summer concerts return July 16

Palo Alto family band Camacu kicks things off with a free show

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 12:44 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto family band Camacu will perform at Magical Bridge Playground in Mitchell Park July 16, 2021. Courtesy Camacu.

Live music will soon be back at Magical Bridge playground in Palo Alto's Mitchell Park. Sensory friendly, free, accessible concerts for kids and families will be held Friday evenings starting at 6 p.m., July 16 through Sept. 3.

Kicking things off this Friday is Palo Alto family band Camacu, which plays a mix of world music.

Other upcoming artists include Andy Z (July 23), John Henry's Farm (July 30), James Henry House of Samba Kids (Aug. 6), Angels on Stage (Aug. 13), Soul Providers (Aug. 20), Noise Lab Music Workshops (Aug. 27), and Lori and R.J. (Sept. 3).

More information on Magical Bridge playgrounds is available at magicalbridge.org and facebook.com/MagicalBridge.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Magical Bridge summer concerts return July 16

Palo Alto family band Camacu kicks things off with a free show

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 12:44 pm

Live music will soon be back at Magical Bridge playground in Palo Alto's Mitchell Park. Sensory friendly, free, accessible concerts for kids and families will be held Friday evenings starting at 6 p.m., July 16 through Sept. 3.

Kicking things off this Friday is Palo Alto family band Camacu, which plays a mix of world music.

Other upcoming artists include Andy Z (July 23), John Henry's Farm (July 30), James Henry House of Samba Kids (Aug. 6), Angels on Stage (Aug. 13), Soul Providers (Aug. 20), Noise Lab Music Workshops (Aug. 27), and Lori and R.J. (Sept. 3).

More information on Magical Bridge playgrounds is available at magicalbridge.org and facebook.com/MagicalBridge.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.