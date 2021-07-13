News

Doctor at Sutter Health in Mountain View arrested on suspicion of sexual battery on patient

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 10:36 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An urgent care doctor at Sutter Health in Mountain View was arrested July 8 on suspicion of sexual battery, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The doctor, 50, was arrested after a woman who sought treatment from him in November 2020 told police that she was allegedly assaulted by him on three separate occasions.

The victim said the doctor befriended her after her treatment and for a period of several months "made several romantic advances" that she rejected, according to police.

On three different occasions, he allegedly pushed the woman down, straddled her and forcibly kissed her on the lips, police said.

"Due to (his) social status as a medical doctor, the victim was reluctant to report any of the incidents" but ultimately chose to come forward out of fear that there might be other victims, police said in a news release. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Cayori at 408-730-7122.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Doctor at Sutter Health in Mountain View arrested on suspicion of sexual battery on patient

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 13, 2021, 10:36 am

An urgent care doctor at Sutter Health in Mountain View was arrested July 8 on suspicion of sexual battery, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The doctor, 50, was arrested after a woman who sought treatment from him in November 2020 told police that she was allegedly assaulted by him on three separate occasions.

The victim said the doctor befriended her after her treatment and for a period of several months "made several romantic advances" that she rejected, according to police.

On three different occasions, he allegedly pushed the woman down, straddled her and forcibly kissed her on the lips, police said.

"Due to (his) social status as a medical doctor, the victim was reluctant to report any of the incidents" but ultimately chose to come forward out of fear that there might be other victims, police said in a news release. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Cayori at 408-730-7122.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.