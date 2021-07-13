Doctor at Sutter Health in Mountain View arrested on suspicion of sexual battery on patient

An urgent care doctor at Sutter Health in Mountain View was arrested July 8 on suspicion of sexual battery, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The doctor, 50, was arrested after a woman who sought treatment from him in November 2020 told police that she was allegedly assaulted by him on three separate occasions.

The victim said the doctor befriended her after her treatment and for a period of several months "made several romantic advances" that she rejected, according to police.

On three different occasions, he allegedly pushed the woman down, straddled her and forcibly kissed her on the lips, police said.

"Due to (his) social status as a medical doctor, the victim was reluctant to report any of the incidents" but ultimately chose to come forward out of fear that there might be other victims, police said in a news release. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Cayori at 408-730-7122.