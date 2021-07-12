ACLU, Law Foundation announce lawsuit to stop Mountain View's RV parking ban

The City Council approved the narrow streets ordinance in 2019, but it was swiftly subject to a voter referendum. The ordinance appeared on the November 2020 ballot as Measure C, where it passed with nearly 57% of the vote. In the lead-up to the measure, it was clear that people on both sides of the issue acknowledged the RV ban was really about homelessness -- not traffic safety.

"The RV ban enforced by Mountain View City Council is attempting to ban RVs and the people living in them from city limits," the group said in a statement. "The ban will launch an unconstitutional and inhumane campaign of fines and harassment that buries people in debt and jeopardizes their ability to stay sheltered."

While the ordinance is written as a traffic safety measure, the coalition argues that the real intent behind the law is to prohibit homeless people from living in their vehicles on public roadways. Surveys have shown upward of 250 vehicles in Mountain View are inhabited, and that many people rely on cars and RVs for shelter. Once the "no parking" signs are installed, those living in oversized vehicles will be required to move or face having their vehicle towed.

The legal challenge, spearheaded by the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California and Disability Rights Advocates, comes right as Mountain View was slated to begin enforcement of the so-called narrow streets ordinance. Under the law, oversized vehicles like RVs would be prohibited from parking on streets that are 40 feet wide or less -- about 83% of all streets in the city.

A coalition of legal advocacy groups announced Monday that they are suing the city of Mountain View to block an ordinance that bans RVs and trailers from being parked on most city streets, calling it an attempt to oust homeless people living in vehicles.

An event announcing the lawsuit is scheduled to be held outside Mountain View City Hall on Wednesday, July 14, at 11 a.m. and streamed live on its Facebook page . Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

"Just because you're houseless, doesn't mean where you are living is not your home," the group said in a statement. "People living in their RVs need to remain in their town for the same reason that anyone else does: to stay connected to the community they grew up in, to access local resources and health care, to keep their job, and to stay close to the schools their children attend."

Legal advocates said Mountain View's law is particularly tough on those with disabilities, and that many of these people live in RVs to stay close to family, local resources and health care. Many are living in RVs because they lost access to affordable housing, and cannot afford the high cost of living in the area.

Attempts to overtly ban living in vehicles, including as a similar 2013 effort by the city of Palo Alto , have been subject to legal challenge. A 2014 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Ninth Circuit struck down a law in Los Angeles that tried to prevent the use of vehicles as living quarters, which was found to be unconstitutional and invited discriminatory enforcement against the homeless.

ACLU, Law Foundation announce lawsuit to stop Mountain View's RV parking ban

Attorneys contend that city's narrow streets ordinance aims to oust the homeless, not improve traffic safety