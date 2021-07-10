Fatal crash reported on Highway 101 in Mountain View Saturday morning

The California Highway Patrol is reporting one fatality in a crash involving two cars that occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View.

The crash was first reported at 12:16 a.m. and took place in the southbound lanes of the highway at the Moffett Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP did not have details on how many people were involved in the crash and if the person killed was a driver or passenger in the Subaru Outback that was towed from the site.

The CHP noted that a power pole was knocked down during the accident.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.