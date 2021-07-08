News

Police seek man who hit Asian runner, made racist remarks on Stevens Creek Trail

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The suspect who reportedly assaulted a runner on the Stevens Creek Trail in Mountain View also made a racially charged statement toward the victim, who is Asian, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly struck an Asian runner on Stevens Creek Trail on Wednesday and making a "racially charged" statement.

The victim told police he was jogging southbound on Stevens Creek Trail near Evelyn Avenue around 9:20 a.m. when another man approached him from behind and slapped him on the back of the head, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

The man allegedly held his fist out in front of the victim and threatened to punch him, then made a racially charged statement before swinging his bike at the victim. The runner suffered minor injuries and did not need to be treated, police said.

Police could not find the suspect in the area after an "extensive" search, and are asking for the public's help. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s, 5-feet-4-inches tall, and was wearing a red jacket and a hood. He had a black mountain bike at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Matthew Hom at [email protected]

