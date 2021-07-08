Heat wave forecast for much of the Bay Area this weekend

Another hot weekend is in store for much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Monday for the interior valleys, foothills and mountains primarily in the far northern and eastern edges of the greater Bay Area and beyond.

High temperatures will range from 100 to 115 degrees, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures will prevail closer to the bay and are anticipated to arrive Thursday, a day before the heat warning takes effect.

The hottest temperatures are expected in a few areas — including San Jose, the interior valley from Pleasanton north to Martinez and north of the bay in inland parts of Sonoma and Marin counties — where temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows are expected in the low 60s throughout the Bay Area.