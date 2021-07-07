Mountain View's mobile home rent control could leave renters behind due to legal conflict

But for many mobile home residents, the proposed ordinance falls short and has a glaring downside. The law would only apply to mobile home owners who rent the space under their homes, and would not apply to those who rent the mobile homes themselves. Tenants say renting mobile homes used to be an affordable alternative to high-cost apartments in the area, but rent hikes have pushed the cost above $3,000 a month in some cases.

The ordinance is similar to the city's Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA), limiting rent increases based on the regional rate of inflation while still allowing park owners a path to seek greater rent hikes in order to earn a "fair rate" of return on the property. There are also some special perks that set the new measure apart from CSFRA, including a vacancy control provision that caps rent increases for new tenants rather than resetting the cost to market rate.

City officials revealed the plans at two community meetings last month, laying out the framework for mobile home rent control that would limit annual rent increases and impose just-cause eviction protections. Mountain View City Council members agreed in March to pursue some type of rent stabilization ordinance for mobile home residents, who have rallied together and aggressively fought for rent control in recent years.

Though they rent their unit just like an apartment or a condo, they were excluded from Mountain View's 2016 voter-approved rent control law. Yet bizarrely, five years later as the city seeks to craft a second rent control law specifically tailored for mobile homes, families who rent in Mountain View's six mobile home parks are again going to be excluded.

"The RHC has already found that mobile homes are excluded from the provisions of the CSFRA," said Eric Philips, a partner with the law firm Burke, Williams & Sorensen. "That is why the council is using its authority under the (city) charter to regulate the space rents of mobile homes. We're not proposing to address the rentals of individual coaches."

Adding to the conflict, the Rental Housing Committee (RHC) -- tasked with overseeing the city's rent control program -- specifically exempted mobile homes from rent control, which was found to be legally sound by an appellate court late last year.

The exclusion of mobile home renters is due to a perceived legal conflict with, ironically, CSFRA itself. Both City Attorney Krishan Chopra and the city's hired law firm say the city's existing rent control law has a list of homes that are exempted from the renter protections, including all detached buildings that contain a single residential unit. Chopra said the ordinance is currently being written to narrowly apply to space rent in order to avoid a potential conflict with CSFRA.

"They are kind of in limbo," said resident Molly Clancy at the June 24 community meeting. "Only the space rent is included but not the coach rent, but they're not covered by CSFRA. That's a really terrible place to be."

The situation puts those who rent mobile homes in a strange place, receiving neither the benefits of a mobile home owner nor a renter elsewhere in the city -- a narrow blind spot that leaves them vulnerable to huge rent increases.

He pointed to the city of Sunnyvale, which is pursuing an MOU framework in lieu of rent stabilization, as a better example of what Mountain View could be doing.

During a stakeholder meeting with mobile home park owners on June 23, many pushed back on the need for rent control in the first place. Doug Johnson, a representative for the Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association, suggested that the city should reverse course and instead pursue a memorandum of understanding (MOU) negotiated between residents and park owners. The process avoids animosity between the two parties, Johnson said, and allows both sides to make concessions in good faith.

Greg Evans, whose company operates mobile home parks throughout the area, criticized the decision to exclude renters as well. Park owners would be burdened by an annual cap on space rent under the new rent control law, yet individual mobile home owners would be able to turn around and rent out their own units at any price they please -- something he described as an unjust enrichment and a transfer of wealth.

The stance came as a surprise to mobile home residents, particularly after the RHC had explicitly told the council that any future mobile home rent stabilization ordinance should cover all residents living in mobile home parks, including owners and renters. By omitting renters, the law would open the door for mobile homes to be rented out at market rate, both by individual home owners as well as park owners who have bought out homes on the property.

The rent control law is expected to come before the Mountain View City Council on September 14. If enacted, it would roll back rents for covered residents to March 16, 2021, when the council made the official move to pursue rent control for mobile homes.

Santiago Villa resident Tim Larson encouraged residents to band together and voice a desire for both mobile home owners and renters alike to be protected by rent control, either through the city's pending ordinance or a new sister ordinance.

The stakeholder meeting with mobile home residents the next day had an entirely different tenor. There, speakers insisted that mobile homes should've been covered under CSFRA from the start, and that a vacancy control rate of 10% is starting on the high end of similar rent control measures.

"If rent control was to be adopted then I guess it would supersede what my client had offered and the rent credit program and everything else would go by the wayside," he said.

Anthony Rodriguez, an attorney representing the park owner of Santiago Villa in Mountain View, said passing rent control risks eroding a 10-year MOU proposed by the park that would voluntarily cap rents and even launch a rent subsidy program for low-income tenants. Rodriguez said the agreement has been in place since January, but it was entirely contingent on rent control not passing.

"I would just contrast that city's efforts -- and the efforts of all the people involved -- to what Mountain View is doing, where it's just rent control, rent control, rent control."

