Tuneups show American women's soccer, water polo teams primed for Olympics

The USA is headed for its training camp in Miyazaki, Japan, located on the southern island of Kyushu. The Americans open Group G play on July 21 against Sweden. The Americans also play New Zealand and Australia in the group stage.

Press also had a goal disallowed near the first half because of an inadvertent whistle.

Press, who has a team-high 19 assists since the start of 2019, has been directly involved in 37 goals over her past 37 games.

Press, who has recorded a point in 17 of her past 21 games, was the last American to touch the ball before Mexican defender Reyna Reyes had it hit off her hand and into the goal.

Although she didn't receive credit for it, former Stanford great Christen Press was still directly involved in a goal in helping the United States women's national soccer team beat Mexico 4-0 as part of the USWNT Send-Off Series, presented by VISA, Monday in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Maddie Musselman scored six goals to pace USA's 21-8 victory over Russia at William Woollett Aquatic Center, on the campus of UC Irvine on Monday.

The U.S. remains unbeaten in 44 straight matches, the second longest streak in USWNT history (to a 51-game streak between Dec. 2004 and Sept. 2007). The Americans are undefeated against Mexico in their previous 15 meetings and are 39-1-1 overall.

Sacred Heart Prep grad Abby Dahlkemper made her 64th start and her 71st appearance. SHP and Stanford alum Tierna Davidson came off the bench for the second half. Stanford grad Catarina Macario also made an appearance.

Former Stanford All-American Kelley O'Hara made her sixth start in the past seven games and became the 23rd woman to reach 140 caps. Press, with 149 caps, started her ninth straight, longest of her USWNT career.

Team USA is the two-time defending Olympic champions and has medaled in every Olympic in which women's water polo has competed, beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Fischer, Steffens and Stanford alum Jamie Neushul each recorded an assist, while Steffens, Neushul and Seidemann combined for four of the team's five steals.

Former Stanford standouts Makenzie Fischer, Maggie Steffens and Melissa Seidemann accounted for seven goals. Fischer and Steffens each scored three times.

The Americans (16-0) have one more tuneup before taking off for the Tokyo Olympics, hosting Russia at the Joint Forces Training Center in Los Alamitos at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Americans, ranked third in the world and seeded second for the Olympics, will play teams from the Netherlands, Spain and China during pool play, which begins July 24.

Former Stanford All-American Alix Klineman and teammate April Ross have been assigned to Pool B of the 24-team tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. currently rides an 18-game winning streak and has won 88 of its past 89 games. Australia ended a 70-game win streak early in 2020.

Tuneups show American women's soccer, water polo teams primed for Olympics