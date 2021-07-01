Stanford Live adds more shows, updates safety policies

As the summer rolls on, Stanford Live has added more performances to its lineup at Frost Amphitheater, plus the first scheduled indoor performance of the year at Bing Concert Hall, the arts organization announced Wednesday.

In addition to its previously planned series of outdoor concerts, Stanford Live will present Leonard Slatkin conducting the Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra (TMAF) on July 30; San Francisco Ballet, marking its live performance return and first show at Frost, with "Starry Nights" on Aug. 13-14; and "Not Our First Goat Rodeo," featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Aoife O'Donovan on Aug. 20.

"We are thrilled to perform at Frost Amphitheater after many months of on-screen dance," San Francisco Ballet Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson said in a press release. "'Starry Nights' is a celebration of our dancers' resilience and a symbol of gratitude to the community that has ushered us through this remarkable time. It is time for us to be back on stage, under the stars, doing what we do best."

"The No One's Rose," a coproduction from Stanford Live, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) and the American Modern Opera Company, will premiere at Bing Concert Hall Aug. 25-29. The show combines music, dance, and theater incorporating the work of Paul Celan, a poet and Holocaust survivor. Leading up to the premiere, the artists will participate in a two-week residency at Stanford Live.

Citing the latest state, county and university guidance, as of June 30, Frost Amphitheater audiences will not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination. Masks at outdoor events are optional for vaccinated patrons and required for those unvaccinated. Masks will be required for all patrons at indoor shows. Guidance is, of course, subject to change.