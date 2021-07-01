Americans earn silver medal at men's FINA water polo event

Former Stanford All-American Drew Holland recorded nine saves and was named Goalkeeper of the FINA World League Super Final as the United States national men’s water polo team was awarded the silver medal following a 9-8 loss to Montenegro in the championship match.

Holland, Stanford’s all-time saves leader, had a .500 save percentage for the contest and made 20 saves combined in the semifinal and final at Tbilisi, Georgia, which ended Thursday.

Montenegro was the only team to beat the U.S. in the Super Final, winning 10-6 during group play. The U.S. is 1-4 against Montenegro this year with a goal differential of five.

The Americans (7-6, 4-2) open the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a match against host Japan on Saturday, July 24 at 10 p.m. PT. The U.S. also have preliminary games against South Africa, Italy, Hungary and Greece.

Holland was one of four former Stanford stars to appear in Thursday’s game against Montenegro. Ben Hallock scored twice, Alex Bowen had a goal and assist and Dylan Woodhead made an appearance.