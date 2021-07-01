News

Americans earn silver medal at men's FINA water polo event

Stanford alum Drew Holland named top goalie at World League Super Final

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 1, 2021, 1:21 pm
Ben Hallock, shown during a Stanford game on Dec. 2, 2018, scored twice for the Americans on Thursday. Photo by Hector Garcia Molina/Stanford Athletics.

Former Stanford All-American Drew Holland recorded nine saves and was named Goalkeeper of the FINA World League Super Final as the United States national men’s water polo team was awarded the silver medal following a 9-8 loss to Montenegro in the championship match.

Holland, Stanford’s all-time saves leader, had a .500 save percentage for the contest and made 20 saves combined in the semifinal and final at Tbilisi, Georgia, which ended Thursday.

Drew Holland/USAWP

Montenegro was the only team to beat the U.S. in the Super Final, winning 10-6 during group play. The U.S. is 1-4 against Montenegro this year with a goal differential of five.

The Americans (7-6, 4-2) open the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a match against host Japan on Saturday, July 24 at 10 p.m. PT. The U.S. also have preliminary games against South Africa, Italy, Hungary and Greece.

Holland was one of four former Stanford stars to appear in Thursday’s game against Montenegro. Ben Hallock scored twice, Alex Bowen had a goal and assist and Dylan Woodhead made an appearance.

Down two entering the final minute of play, Max Irving recorded a steal that led to a Hannes Daube score that drew the U.S. within 9-8. The Americans had one final shot, which was blocked with nine seconds left.

Montenegro opened a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, though the U.S. tied things when Hallock scored at the 5:26 mark of the second period.

Montenegro scored the next two goals and never trailed, though the Americans were never far behind. Bowen and Irving each scored in the final 1:38 of the third period to close the gap to 6-5 but Montenegro was able to score with four seconds left to take a two-goal lead into the final period.

Hallock’s goal with 3:05 remaining to play brought the U.S. within 8-7.

Rick Eymer

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 1, 2021, 1:21 pm

Rick Eymer

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.