News

State officials issue advisory for eating certain fish from Stevens Creek Reservoir

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 30, 2021, 10:59 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Black crappie is among the fish found in Stevens Creek Reservoir for which state officials issued an advisory due to elevated mercury levels. Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A state regulatory agency issued an updated advisory this week for eating certain fish in Stevens Creek Reservoir in Santa Clara County because of elevated mercury levels.

The California Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment issued the advisory for black bass species, common carp, crappie species and the Sacramento sucker if they are caught at the reservoir in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Women ages 18-49 and any children 17 and under should not eat black bass or crappie from the reservoir, but may east one serving per week of common carp or Sacramento sucker. Any men 18 and older and women 50 and older should not eat black bass but may eat two servings a week of common carp or Sacramento sucker or one serving of crappie, according to the OEHHA.

The agency considers a serving an 8-ounce fish fillet and says the mercury from mining or other industrial activities accumulates in fish in the form of methylmercury, which can damage the brain or nervous system, particularly in children and fetuses.

A list of all fish advisories statewide can be found at oehha.ca.gov.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

State officials issue advisory for eating certain fish from Stevens Creek Reservoir

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 30, 2021, 10:59 am

A state regulatory agency issued an updated advisory this week for eating certain fish in Stevens Creek Reservoir in Santa Clara County because of elevated mercury levels.

The California Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment issued the advisory for black bass species, common carp, crappie species and the Sacramento sucker if they are caught at the reservoir in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Women ages 18-49 and any children 17 and under should not eat black bass or crappie from the reservoir, but may east one serving per week of common carp or Sacramento sucker. Any men 18 and older and women 50 and older should not eat black bass but may eat two servings a week of common carp or Sacramento sucker or one serving of crappie, according to the OEHHA.

The agency considers a serving an 8-ounce fish fillet and says the mercury from mining or other industrial activities accumulates in fish in the form of methylmercury, which can damage the brain or nervous system, particularly in children and fetuses.

A list of all fish advisories statewide can be found at oehha.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.